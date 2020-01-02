KnicksMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Halftime Report

Lauren Russell

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Mitchell Robinson throwing down another lob! It’s only halftime but Robinson is having himself a night. He is 8-8 from the floor with 16 points (which leads all scorers so far) and 5 rebounds. Tonight, it has seemed if you throw a lob somewhere near Robinson, he is going to get it. One time he even hauled in a lob by reaching back while in the air, similarly to the famous Odell Beckham Jr. catch.

As for the score, after swapping 3 balls to end the half, the Knicks lead the Trail Blazers 51-48. Carmelo Anthony got loud cheers from the Garden crowd during his player intro. He has 15 points and 5 boards so far in this one. Almost every basket he has scored has received a cheer from the Garden crowd. The only time he was slightly booed was when he was at the free-throw line, but even then, there were cheers mixed in. The Knicks have done a good job keeping Damian Lillard in check limiting him to only 2 points thus far.

Reggie Bullock has made his Knicks debut. He played 6:01 minutes in the first half and scored 5 points, including one three-point ball.

The Knicks will need to continue to keep the Trail Blazer’s three-point shooters in check if they want to hold onto this lead.

Will Carmelo Anthony’s return to the Garden be spoiled?  

IMG_6732
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Carmelo Anthony Returns to the Garden

Lauren Russell

Carmelo Anthony returns to the Garden for the first time since 2017

Howard Megdal

Great what-if from Ian Begley

Knicks Finally Bully-Up Against Brooklyn

Jonathan Macri

The Knicks wanted it more on a night when their opponent couldn't hit anything, but they aren't about to complain.

Knicks and Nets in a Dogfight

Jonathan Macri

First half thoughts from Knicks Nets round 3

The Knicks Hope Brooklyn is a Mirror Image of Their Future

Jonathan Macri

The Knicks have never been very patient, but perhaps tonight will be a reminder of what can happen when you are

Wizards 121, Knicks 115: Lack of focus costs the Knicks again

Alex Wolfe

A bad shootaround apparently set the stage for a bad game

Halftime notes: Knicks up one over Washington after a see-saw first half

Alex Wolfe

Shorthanded Wizards could get the Knicks back on track

Alex Wolfe

Miller preaches cross-court ball movement to mixed results

David Vertsberger

WATCH: Clyde Frazier delivers beautiful rendition of the birthday song

David Vertsberger