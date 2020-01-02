Knicks vs. Trail Blazers Halftime Report

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Mitchell Robinson throwing down another lob! It’s only halftime but Robinson is having himself a night. He is 8-8 from the floor with 16 points (which leads all scorers so far) and 5 rebounds. Tonight, it has seemed if you throw a lob somewhere near Robinson, he is going to get it. One time he even hauled in a lob by reaching back while in the air, similarly to the famous Odell Beckham Jr. catch.

As for the score, after swapping 3 balls to end the half, the Knicks lead the Trail Blazers 51-48. Carmelo Anthony got loud cheers from the Garden crowd during his player intro. He has 15 points and 5 boards so far in this one. Almost every basket he has scored has received a cheer from the Garden crowd. The only time he was slightly booed was when he was at the free-throw line, but even then, there were cheers mixed in. The Knicks have done a good job keeping Damian Lillard in check limiting him to only 2 points thus far.

Reggie Bullock has made his Knicks debut. He played 6:01 minutes in the first half and scored 5 points, including one three-point ball.

The Knicks will need to continue to keep the Trail Blazer’s three-point shooters in check if they want to hold onto this lead.

Will Carmelo Anthony’s return to the Garden be spoiled?