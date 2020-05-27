As per usual, MSG Networks will be providing Knicks fans with a week full of exciting games from various eras in the team's history. This week's theme? High scoring games with exciting finishes.

Wednesday's programming will begin with a 9:00 am showing of Latrell Sprewell and the 2002 Knicks taking on the Bucks in Milwaukee. The game went to double overtime, and Sprewell finished the contest with 48 points in 54 minutes of playing time. The game will be played again at 7:30 pm for those that couldn't catch the morning re-airing. Knicks SI's own Jonathan Macri wrote an "ode" to Sprewell in which he reflected on what Sprewell meant to him growing up as a Knicks fan, which you can read here.

At 11:00 am and 9:30 pm, the Knicks' December 1988 matchup against the Indiana Pacers, in which they scored 141 points as a team, will be re-aired. Mark Jackson led the team in scoring with 22 points, and Patrick Ewing and Gerald Wilkins each chipped in 21 of their own.

At 5:00 pm, the network will re-air a 1985 home game against the 76ers. Bernard King led the way with 42 points in the team's 131-129 victory over Philadelphia; Ken Bannister was the team's second leading scorer, contributing 24 points himself.

Thursday's programming lineup features two re-airings of two games, one from each of the previous two seasons. At 1:00 pm and 2:00 am, Knicks fans will be able to tune into RJ Barrett's career high 27-point performance against the Atlanta Hawks - a game in which the Knicks scored 143 points as a team. At 3:00 pm and 12:00 am, the network will be showing New York's 2018 defeat of the Milwaukee Bucks. Emmanuel Mudiay and Kevin Knox led the team's scoring effort in the narrow victory, scoring 28 and 26 points respectively.

Friday and Saturday's lineups will simply contain the week's final re-airings of the games mentioned above. At 9:00 am and 9:30 pm on Friday, the 2002 contest against Milwaukee will find its way back onto the channel; at 11:00 am and 7:30 pm, the 1985 defeat of Philadelphia. On Saturday, games will begin every two hours, on the hour, beginning at 10 in the morning. The week's final game will begin at 10:00 pm on Saturday.

Knicks fans looking for fun, high-scoring, and high-tension games to relive should look no further than their usual home channel this week: I'll be tuning into several of the games myself.