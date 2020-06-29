AllKnicks
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Knicks News: Myles Powell on New York's Radar

Jonathan Macri

Even though the NBA Draft is still almost four months away, the Knicks are apparently wasting no time in getting to know possible prospects of interest, including one player who local college hoops fans know all too well.

According to Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com, Seton Hall's Myles Powell has interviewed with the Knicks, one of somewhere between 10 and 12 teams he's met with virtually so far.

Powell and the Knicks should already be familiar with each other given their close proximity. Powell was born in Trenton, New Jersey and went on to star for Seton Hall, where he became arguably the most decorated Pirates player in the program's history. This season, he became a consensus first-team All American and won the Jerry West Award as the nation's top shooting guard.

As for the Knicks, Powell seems like someone they may look to sign as an undrafted free agent, a'la Alonzo Trier two years ago. Most big boards have Powell pegged as a player who will be left just outside of those drafted in October. Tankathon has him at 61, the Athletic's Sam Vecenie puts him 63rd, while SI's Jeremy Woo has him 66th. 

Of Powell, Woo notes the following:

Powell was one of the more prolific scorers in college basketball the past two seasons and is an elite catch-and-shoot threat who has worked hard to maximize his talent. How that translates into an NBA role is less clear, given he’s not great with the ball in his hands and doesn’t have ideal size for his skill set. But his shooting percentages should climb when defenses can’t key as heavily on him, and his overall feel is pretty solid, making him a potential specialist if he starts knocking down threes at a better clip.

Woo also makes mention of Powell's outside shooting efficiency, which dipped all the way to 30.6 percent this season on 9.2 attempts per game from behind the arc.

The question is whether the Knicks should let a prolonged shooting slump influence their view of a player who was mocked in the late first round by some analysts before the season started. Powell even began this season hot, hitting 40 percent from deep over his first nine games before dipping to 25.9 percent over his final 19 contests.

The other drawback is Powell's age - he turns 23 in July - but on a team that is already one of the youngest in the NBA, taking a chance on a potential floor spacer for a dirt cheap contract might not be the worst idea in the world.

Either way, it's good to see Leon Rose and his new front office leaving no stone unturned as New York ramps up for what should be an eventful offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Morning Knicks 6/29: NBA Releases Schedule, Knicks Could Play in Games, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, June 29.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Social Media Check-In (Week of June 26)

knicks news: Checking in with the Knicks via Social Media

Lauren Russell

Knicks Prospect Breakdown: Aaron Nesmith

Read about how Aaron Nesmith, the sharpshooter from Vanderbilt, might fit on the New York Knicks:

Kris Pursiainen

Excitement Abound

It's great that the Knicks suddenly have a lot of buzzy names attached to their coaching search...as long as they temper their expectations.

Jonathan Macri

Why the Knicks Should Target Aleksej Pokuševski

It's been rumored that the Knicks are looking for a power forward who can stretch the floor; read about why Aleksej Pokuševski could be their answer to that problem here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks News: Theo Pinson in, Allonzo Trier out

The Knicks claimed former Net Theo Pinson off waivers, letting go of Allonzo Trier to make room on the roster.

Jonathan Macri

Kadeem Allen is Gone For Now, But Maybe Not Forgotten

The Knicks waived Kadeem Allen to make room for Jared Harper on Thursday, but Allen's time was up as a two-way player and the Knicks could still look to bring him back.

Alex Wolfe

Morning Knicks 6/26: Knicks Make Transaction, Larry Brown Talks About World Wide Wes, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, June 26.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Claim Jared Harper From Waivers

Read about Leon Rose's first roster move as the President of the Knicks, signing Jared Harper from the Northern Arizona Suns of the G-League, here:

Kris Pursiainen

Knicks News: Larry Brown Continues to Heap Praise on His Old Team

Despite lasting only a season as their head coach, Larry Brown has a lot of nice things to say about the Knicks these days, and is unsurprisingly a very big fan of their latest hire.

Jonathan Macri