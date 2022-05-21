Netflix & Kill: Kevin Durant, David Letterman Jab Knicks

The New York Knicks are the butt of a joke from the longtime late-night host.

Kevin Durant is still making television appearances as the NBA postseason continues. But he's on Netflix instead of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Brooklyn Nets star is one of the latest guests on David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," the comedian's streaming talk show. Though Durant's nearly hour-long segment focused on topics away from basketball, such as his family and business activities, Letterman asked about his free agency during the summer of 2019.

Kevin Durant Durant vs. the Knicks Letterman

The Big Apple was at the center of Durant's decision to leave Golden State, with many believing that he would choose the Nets or New York Knicks. According to Durant, however, he was always "eying Brooklyn," a comment that leads to a Knicks jab from Letterman.

"I have to keep reminding myself that the Knicks are still in the league. I'm sorry, did I say that?" Letterman rhetorically joked.

Durant appears amused, though called the comments "disrespectful" before clarifying that: "I like that you did that cuz I’m not a Knicks fan”.

Durant's apparent disregard of the Knicks plays into a larger narrative that star players no longer find Manhattan to be an attractive destination, a trend recently highlighted legend Reggie Miller.

Despite Letterman's joke about the long-suffering Knicks, the Nets have been engaged in an equally futile quest to remain relevant. Brooklyn hasn't lived up to the hype with the additions of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden (since traded to Philadelphia). The Nets have not reached the conference finals since 2003 and have won only two playoff series since their Brooklyn entry a decade later.

The Nets were swept in the first round this year by the Boston Celtics.

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" is in its fourth season. Durant is joined by celebrities Billie Eilish, Will Smith, Cardi B, Ryan Reynolds and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.