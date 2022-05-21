Skip to main content

Netflix & Kill: Kevin Durant, David Letterman Jab Knicks

The New York Knicks are the butt of a joke from the longtime late-night host.

Kevin Durant is still making television appearances as the NBA postseason continues. But he's on Netflix instead of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Brooklyn Nets star is one of the latest guests on David Letterman's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," the comedian's streaming talk show. Though Durant's nearly hour-long segment focused on topics away from basketball, such as his family and business activities, Letterman asked about his free agency during the summer of 2019.

GettyImages-1239169351 (1)

Kevin Durant

KDtrey

Durant vs. the Knicks

Snip20220521_185

Letterman

The Big Apple was at the center of Durant's decision to leave Golden State, with many believing that he would choose the Nets or New York Knicks. According to Durant, however, he was always "eying Brooklyn," a comment that leads to a Knicks jab from Letterman. 

"I have to keep reminding myself that the Knicks are still in the league. I'm sorry, did I say that?" Letterman rhetorically joked.

Durant appears amused, though called the comments "disrespectful" before clarifying that: "I like that you did that cuz I’m not a Knicks fan”.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Durant's apparent disregard of the Knicks plays into a larger narrative that star players no longer find Manhattan to be an attractive destination, a trend recently highlighted legend Reggie Miller. 

Despite Letterman's joke about the long-suffering Knicks, the Nets have been engaged in an equally futile quest to remain relevant. Brooklyn hasn't lived up to the hype with the additions of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden (since traded to Philadelphia). The Nets have not reached the conference finals since 2003 and have won only two playoff series since their Brooklyn entry a decade later. 

The Nets were swept in the first round this year by the Boston Celtics.

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" is in its fourth season. Durant is joined by celebrities Billie Eilish, Will Smith, Cardi B, Ryan Reynolds and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. 

Snip20220521_183
News

Knicks' Obi Toppin: Fashion & Future With Dwyane Wade

By Geoff Magliocchetti30 minutes ago
https___dailyknicks.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_1058978282
News

Former Knicks Center Enes Freedom Parties With FBI

By Geoff Magliocchetti2 hours ago
877A4EA4-A6DA-4E9C-A4D0-68C502482F3F
News

NBA Trade Buzz: Mo Bamba Tells Donovan Mitchell ‘Come Home’ to Knicks

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 20, 2022
reggie spike
News

Stan Van Gundy & Reggie Miller Reveal Why Knicks Can’t Lure Star Power

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 20, 2022
Snip20220520_179
News

Knicks Hire Old Enemy Tim Hardaway As Scout

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 20, 2022
brog knicks
News

Knicks Plan Trade for Pacers PG Malcolm Brogdon?

By Mike FisherMay 20, 2022
buddy-boeheim-032121-getty-ftrjpg_zj0y433d1f1816xen3op1mbtz
News

Buddy Boeheim Dazzles From Deep at Knicks Workout

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 19, 2022
Snip20220519_177
News

NBA Draft: Knicks Workouts Include Jared Rhoden, Jalen Wilson

By Geoff MagliocchettiMay 19, 2022