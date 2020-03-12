AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/12: The NBA Season Has Been Suspended After Knicks Win

Chris Molicki

-In a shocking and surreal turn of events, the NBA season has been suspended, as it was announced that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus. Gobert's test result came out shortly before the Jazz's game last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which never tipped off. You can read more about this ongoing story from our own Howard Megdal.

This is extremely unfortunate news for a multitude of reasons. The biggest concern is for Gobert and others who have the virus, and that they make a speedy recovery. With the NBA season being suspended, it's clear that the league is shifting its focus to making sure players are healthy and that this virus does not spread anymore than it has. Ultimately, as a sports fan, it doesn't feel real, and it's sad to cope with the fact that we don't know the next time we'll see NBA basketball.

Earlier yesterday, it was expected that the NBA was leaning toward not allowing fans at NBA games, but that the games would still be played. Some owners were in favor, while others pushed for the season to be suspended. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that only one owner believed that the season should progress as normal for now: James Dolan.

-In real basketball news, the Knicks did pick up a win last night, even though some of their old demons showed up. New York defeated the Atlanta Hawks 136-131 in overtime. These two teams are no stranger to free basketball, playing in a double-overtime game earlier this season. Like that game, the Knicks nearly blew a late lead, allowing the Hawks to come back from 18 down in the 4th quarter with Trae Young tying the game with 16.6 seconds left in regulation. You can read more about the game from our own Alex Wolfe.

While the Knicks did let a guard drop 40 (42) on them for back-to-back nights (this time, it was Young), the team leaned on a different one of their own young players to give them a boost. R.J. Barrett powered his way to 26 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Julius Randle joined the rookie in dominating the hapless Atlanta defense, scoring 33 points and pulling down 11 rebounds.

Kevin Knox chipped in with 12 points off the bench, including going three-of-three from beyond the arc, while Mitchell Robinson had 16 points of his own and did not miss a shot. 

If this was the last night for the NBA this season, at least the Knicks gave us one final thing to cheer about.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks' young core shines in possible last game of the season

The Knicks may have played their last game for a while with coronavirus putting the NBA season on hold, but strong performances from their young players give hope if this was the last Knicks game of the 2019-20 season.

Alex Wolfe

NBA Season Suspended Indefinitely

Knicks-Hawks the Last New York Game For a While.

Howard Megdal

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/11: Wiz Topple Knicks, Frank's Big Game, Coronavirus Concerns, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, March 11.

Chris Molicki

Knicks fall to Wizards as Ntilikina shines

The Knicks lost to the Wizards, but a dazzling 20-point, 10-assist performance from Frank Ntilikina provided more than enough optimism.

Alex Wolfe

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/10: "Block Bros," Bernard King, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Tuesday, March 10.

Chris Molicki

Knicks Legend Bernard King: New York Basketball Is ‘Everything’

Knicks legend Bernard King chatted with Knicks SI's Rob Lep during a one-on-one interview at the Museum Of the City of New York.

Rob Lep

Knicks ugly win also contained rays of beauty

The Knicks defense got the job done against Detroit as their young players also showed more of what might be to come.

Jonathan Macri

by

Shanferg3

Knicks Daily Roundup 3/9: Knicks Win Big Over Pistons, Kenny Atkinson Talk, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, March 9.

Chris Molicki

Knicks need to bring the energy for their coach

Knicks Coach Mike Miller continues to clear hurdles, but for how long?

Jonathan Macri

Points of Progress

The Knicks are bad, but it doesn't mean they can't still be progressing in sustainable ways that could pay off in the long run.

Jonathan Macri