Knicks Assistant Odds-On Favorite to Follow Quin Snyder

Johnnie Bryant, a close confidant of Donovan Mitchell, joined the Knicks in 2020 after six seasons in Utah.

Odds-makers feel like New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant could be singing a different tune fairly soon.

In the midst of conversations surrounding the Knicks' quest to import a Utah Jazz superstar, the team's top assistant coach has been named the odds-on favorite to become the team's new head coach following Quin Snyder's departure.

Oddschecker.com currently places Bryant at +300 odds and a 25 percent chance to become the new Utah basketball boss, topping a diverse list that features nine candidates with at least a 10 percent chance.

Former Knicks coach Mike D'Antoni is also among that group, tied for the fourth-best odds with current Jazz assistant Alex Jensen (+700, 12.5 percent).

Bryant, 36, has developed a reputation as a strong player developer, notably working with Donovan Mitchell and Paul Millsap at his sports academy before the two enjoyed breakout campaigns with the Jazz. The former 3-point specialist at the University of Utah first joined the the Jazz as a player development assistant. Bryant was promoted to the Jazz bench as an assistant coach when Snyder succeeded Tyrone Corbin in 2014.

Portland star Damian Lillard, one of the most prominent amongst Bryant's clients, sang his praises to Deseret News in 2018. Lillard and Bryant formed a lasting friendship and mentorship that led to the future Trail Blazers guard referring to the coach as his "big brother."

Bryant was brought aboard by the Knicks prior to the 2020 season. If he were to accept the Utah position, he would become the second Knicks assistant from last year to move on to head coaching, joining the University of Louisville-bound Kenny Payne.

“He’s been someone who’s been with me since I got to Utah. Tactically, he’s learned [a lot] in the game and on the bench," Snyder told New York Post in 2021. "He’s great on the court with players and you see him develop guys. It’s something we take pride in with our program. Johnnie’s been a big part of that.’’

Former Portland coach Terry Stotts (+350, 22.2 percent) has Oddschecker's second-best odds while ousted Los Angeles Lakers boss Frank Vogel (+600, 14.3 percent) rounds out the top three.