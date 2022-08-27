Carmelo Anthony Has 'Interest' in Reunion with the Knicks

Few associated with New York basketball likely have any interest in reliving the 2010s. Carmelo Anthony, one of the few consistent silver linings of the era, might be an exception.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the 10-time All-Star and one of the NBA's newly minted 75 greatest players might be willing to come back to the New York Knicks as his time on the free agency ledger extends to late August.

Since an awaited homecoming ended in 2017, Anthony has established himself as a reliable reserve contributor, last working with the Los Angeles Lakers last season. The Lakers endured a disappointing 33-win campaign with Anthony averaging a career-low 13.3 points over 69 games. Despite the new statistical valley, his prowess from deep has allowed him to contribute to NBA contests in his late 30s, sinking 149 last season.

Some of Anthony's finest hours came with the Knicks and he was the star attraction of their 54-win season in 2013, a year that also ended with his name atop the NBA scoring list. Fischer notes, however, that the Knicks themselves might not be interested in resewing No. 7 onto a blue and orange jersey.

“I have certainly heard that Carmelo’s got interest in a reunion," Fischer said on his Please Don't Aggregate This Podcast. "I don’t know if the Knicks have much interest there.”

The New York summer appears to be bookended by rumors of an Anthony reunion: the Knicks were previously reported to have had "internal discussions" of opening up the time machine.

It's easy to see both sides of the Carmelo conundrum: the Knicks, coming off a disappointing follow-up to their first playoff appearance since Anthony's aforementioned mastery, could use any sort of good vibe within their organization as they prepare to embark on a $104 million rebuild with Jalen Brunson in tow. Several of their veterans who have experienced the NBA playoffs (i.e. Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker) were dealt away to make financial room for Brunson's arrival from Dallas.

With the team ranking ninth in successful triples despite its shortcomings (13.2 per game), Anthony would also have a decent on-court role to play. The fact that his son Kiyan is attending Christ the King High School in Queens only adds to the idea that New York would be the perfect place for him to spend his NBA twilight.

However, the Knicks are also a team looking into the future and are more focused on making headway with its current group rather than granting Anthony a farewell tour. Besides, the Knicks appeared to be focused on other transactional matters, ones that would make an impact similar to the one Anthony made upon his arrival to Manhattan from Denver in 2011.

