WATCH: Knicks Target Donovan Mitchell Visits Rucker Park

Another metropolitan visit will no doubt only fuel the fire of Mitchell's New York flirtation.

At this rate, the only New York City sports locale that Donovan Mitchell won't visit this summer will be Madison Square Garden ... at least for a New York Knicks game.

As his professional basketball future remains one of the NBA's hottest topics, Mitchell descended upon the famed court of Rucker Park in Harlem for the Rucker Park Streetball Championship Game, which also featured a slam dunk contest. Mitchell also had a special gift to bestow during halftime of the main event, issuing a student-athlete a pair of his signature sneakers for their efforts in serving the community.

The current Utah Jazz star, an offseason affection for the Knicks and several other teams, spent most of the game socializing with Fat Joe. The rapper made no secrets about his desire to see Mitchell stay in New York on a more permanent basis, becoming the latest celebrity to advocate for his donning of blue and orange.

“If only he could become a Knick," Fat Joe declared when asked about Mitchell's status by Jennifer X. Williams of WNYW. "New York has answered. They want Donovan Mitchell to be a Knick. You see the people. They're out here!"

Mitchell, an Elmsford native, has hardly been a stranger to his home state this season. He has most frequently been spotted at Citi Field in Queens, playing witness to the New York Mets' lucrative season that currently tops the National League's East division. The three-time All-Star even threw out the first pitch in Brooklyn, where the Mets' minor league affiliate plays at Maimonides Park.

Though trade talks between New York and Utah went dormant, negotiations have reportedly re-opened this week, though others have made their interest known as well.