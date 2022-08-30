Song's Over? Knicks' Trade Target Donovan Mitchell Removes Jazz Mentions

Is Donovan Mitchell gearing up for his final departure?

That's how some will undoubtedly view his latest social media activity, as the three-time NBA All-Star eliminated references to his current employers, the Utah Jazz, in his Twitter bio. The change also eliminates Mitchell's references to the University of Louisville (where he spent his collegiate career).

Mitchell, as anyone associated with metropolitan hoops is likely aware of by this point, has been one of the NBA's most-discussed potential movers and the New York Knicks have made no secret about landing his services.

But Mitchell has mostly remained mum on his role, or lack thereof, in the Jazz's apparent embracing of a full-on rebuild. Reports from Utah have stated that Mitchell has not submitted a formal trade request but it was mostly seen as inevitable after the team dealt Rudy Gobert to Minnesota and bid farewell to head coach Quin Snyder after another disappointment in the NBA playoffs.

The NBA appears to feel the same way: the recent schedule release removed the Jazz from the nationally televised slate, a rare exception being the Knicks' visit in November, which will appear on TNT.

In the social media era, adjusting a profile has often been seen as a precursor to a larger move. For Mitchell, it's how he has broken his silence on an account that has mostly centered upon the modern endeavors of the New York Mets. The adjustment also comes at a time when Utah has reportedly set a timetable upon itself to make the trade happen.

Mitchell's edit is yet another loop in his saga's rollercoaster ... but is perhaps also a sign that the ride's almost over.

