Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley (& Billy Joel) ‘Save Season’ For Rangers

With a little help from the sophomore sub and the Piano Man, the Knicks' MSG co-tenants live to fight another day in the NHL playoffs.

Taking his sixth-man talents from the hardwood to the ice, New York Knicks standout Immanuel Quickley was among those on hand at Madison Square Garden to witness the New York Rangers' 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of the NHL postseason's opening round. 

It was a comeback triumph, as Quickley, among those singing the Blueshirts goal celebration anthem "Slap Shot," referred to the Rangers rally from a 2-0 deficit in the second period as "NUTS!" on Twitter. Quickley wasn't the only New York celebrity in the house, as he was seated near White Plains native and "Stranger Things" star David Harbour. 

One Rangers fan noted that Quickley, wearing a customized blue New York jersey with his name and number on the back, might've played an indirect role in the comeback with an assist from a fellow MSG staple. 

The Knicks super sub was featured on the MSG video board known as "GardenVision" late in the second period. The Rangers, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series entering Wednesday, seemed destined for elimination with after going down two goals. Shortly after he greeted the MSG public and the crowd engaged in a rendition of Billy Joel's "Piano Man," the Rangers scored three goals in a 2:42 span. A power-play goal from Filip Chytil put the Rangers ahead for good and secured the victory. 

Quickley is known for donning Blueshirts of a different kind (namely the Knicks and Kentucky), but has been quick to support his hockey neighbors. He became a fan favorite amongst New York fans for arriving to an MSG game wearing the "Reverse Retro" jersey of fellow 2020 draftee Alexis Lafreniere, who scored one of the Rangers' comeback goals and also earned the primary assist on Chytil's winner. 

Game 6 of the Rangers-Penguins series will Friday night in Pittsburgh (7 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT). 

