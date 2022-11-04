Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving; All-Star PG Won't Play Wednesday vs. Knicks

Kyrie Irving has received a suspension from the Brooklyn Nets for promoting an antisemitic film on social media, which includes next week's game against the New York Knicks.

The Kyrie Irving saga in Brooklyn has a new chapter.

According to ESPN, the Brooklyn Nets have given Irving consequences for his antisemitic posts online, suspending him for at least five games.

Irving made comments about a film on social media that contained "deeply disturbing antisemitic hate," and his response in the days to follow has led the Nets to believe that he should not be representing the organization at this time.

Because his suspension is for at least five games, Irving won't play against the New York Knicks Wednesday at Barclays Center.

“We are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets," the Nets said in a statement. "We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."

It appears that Irving will remain on the bench until he proves to the Nets that he learns from his mistakes and that he reflects the values of the organization.

With Irving out and head coach Steve Nash removed from his position on Tuesday, the 2-5 Nets are off to one of the most tumultuous starts to an NBA season in league history.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are back in action Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET, MSG).

Jeremy Brener is on Twitter @JeremyBrener

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.