Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

One lucky fan will remember the New York Knicks' Friday loss to the Boston Celtics forever.

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey.

During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the bank in more ways than one, hitting a halfcourt heave in a promotional timeout contest sponsored by Kia.

Perhaps appropriately, the fan was clad in the jersey of John Starks, the most prolific three-point shooter in franchise history. Starks holds the record for most successful threes in Knicks history (982) and had the single-season mark as well before it was broken by current Knick Evan Fournier last year.

"John Starks would be proud!" Knicks play-by-play man Mike Breen declared on the MSG Network telecast. In addition to his new vehicle, the fan received a chest bump from RJ Barrett and a hug from Julius Randle. There was no shortage of Celtic triples to choose from, but Boston's NBC Sports Boston named the fan's bank the "Drain of the Game."

Alas for the Knicks, they could perhaps use all the help they can get when it comes to shooting from deep: New York (4-5) is currently shooting 33 percent beyond the arc, good for 25th in the NBA. The Celtics' breakout is unfortunately close to the norm for the modern Knicks, as they're allowing an NBA-worst 14.9 three-pointers a game through Saturday action.

The Knicks will look to drive to victory on Monday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center (9:15 p.m. ET, MSG).

