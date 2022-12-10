Knicks Swat Hornets For Elusive Third Consecutive Victory

The New York Knicks made easy work of the Charlotte Hornets to win their third in a row and get back to .500.

The New York Knicks are officially buzzing.

Behind 33 more points from Julius Randle and an additional 26 for RJ Barrett, the Knicks are engaged in their first three-game winning streak since Oct. 21-26, topping the reeling Charlotte Hornets 121-102 on Friday night at Spectrum Center. The headlining duo was part of a seven-Knick effort that reached double figures. That group also included Jalen Brunson, who struggled from the field (3-of-13) but earned a matching 11-point and assist double-double.

While the Knicks (13-13) saw their streak of allowing fewer than 100 points end at two, they got back to .500 for the first time since Nov. 21 and Randle is now engaged in the eighth streak of 30-point games in his career (first since February).

Charlotte (7-19) has now dropped five of its past six and each of its last four. Terry Rozier led the team with 24 points but it wasn't enough to prevent the team from dropping its second to New York this season. The two sides will face one more time on Mar. 7.

The Knicks will look to keep things rolling on Sunday evening when the Sacramento Kings come to visit Madison Square Garden before the hosts embark upon a three-game road trip (6 p.m. ET, MSG).

