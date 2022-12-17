Six and the City: Knicks' Grimes Shines in Latest Win

The New York Knicks secured not only a sweep from the Chicago Bulls but a six-game winning streak thanks to the efforts of Quentin Grimes.

The New York Knicks' sixth consecutive win featured appropriate heroics from the starter bearing the uniform of the same number.

Quentin Grimes' three-point showcase ignited one of the Knicks' most one-sided victories of the season, putting in a season-best-tying five en route to 22 points over 26 minutes. The sophomore's early dominance made for some slow starts from the headliners, setting the pace for the Knicks' 114-91 victory.