Aw, Buck! Knicks, Brunson's 44 Buried By Milwaukee Threes

Another night at the Garden produced another career-best for Brunson, but that wasn't enough to reign in the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jalen Brunson was able to continue a personal streak at Madison Square Garden. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, were not.

For the second consecutive home game, Brunson earned a career-best in scoring, putting up 44 on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite assistance to the tune of 23 points from Immanuel Quickley, that wasn't enough for the Knicks to steal an upset win from the visitors, who erased a New York lead that reached as high as 17 and earned a 111-107 victory. The loss ended the Knicks' four-game winning streak and pushed them back below .500 at MSG this season.

A diverse scoring effort was paced by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 22 as all but two of the Bucks' nine participants reached double figures. The Milwaukee comeback was perpetrated from the outside, as a majority of Joe Ingles' 17 off the bench came from five triples. Pat Connaughton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez sank three each.

The Knicks (22-19) endured their fourth sweep at the hands of the Bucks over the past nine seasons. Another challenge awaits on Wednesday night when they welcome the Indiana Pacers to Manhattan (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

