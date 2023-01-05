San Atonement: Brunson, Knicks Stave Off Spurs For 3rd Straight Win

Jalen Brunson set a new career-best in a New York Knicks jersey as the Manhattanites held off feisty sweep-seeking visitors.

The San Antonio Spurs haven't had many recurring antagonists during their 50-year run, especially over the past 24 years.

It's certainly not why the New York Knicks brought in Jalen Brunson, but he fulfilled that unique purpose on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

In his second game back from a three-contest absence due to a Christmas Day hip injury, Brunson set a personal best in a Knicks uniform with 38 points that paced a 117-114 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. With the win, the Knicks (21-18) are on another three-game winning streak and also avenged a 122-115 loss sustained last Thursday at AT&T Center. Brunson's efforts were assisted by another Julius Randle double-double, his fifth in a row and ninth in the past 10 games yielding 25 points and 13 rebounds (in addition to four blocks).

San Antonio (12-26) has not won since the Knicks' aforementioned visit, dropping its third in a row. Keldon Johnson led the team with 26 points while Josh Richardson had 20 off the bench. The loss denied the Spurs their first sweep of the Knicks since 2019-20.

The Knicks briefly hit the road before getting the weekend off, crossing the northern border for a Friday showdown with the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.