The Fateful Eight: Knicks End Losing Streak, Down Mitchell's Cavs Thanks To Career-Best From Randle

A dominant effort from Julius Randle and a crucial stop from Isaiah Hartenstein allowed the New York Knicks to end a lengthy losing streak.

Once again, a Manhattan-based pursuit involving Donovan Mitchell came up short ... but the New York Knicks were perfectly fine with that.

Mitchell's would-be equalizer for the Cleveland Cavaliers fell short in the final seconds, allowing the hosting Knicks to escape from Madison Square Garden with a 105-103 victory on Tuesday night. Julius Randle put in 36 for New York (26-23), which ended a four-game losing streak and disarmed Cleveland for the second time this season. Two-thirds of Randle's tally came from eight three-pointers, which tied his career-high previously matched on Nov. 7 in Minnesota.

The former metropolitan target drove to the rim when the Cavs were granted a final possession but his attempt was denied by Isaiah Hartenstein. Mitchell got his own rebounds and was able to find Evan Mobley for an off-balance attempt of desperation but it fell short and allowed the Garden volume to be raised.

The Knicks and Cavs (29-20) have one more scheduled date on Mar. 31 in Cleveland. In the meantime, New York faces a dangerous, nationally-televised challenge from the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

