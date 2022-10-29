What the Buck? Knicks Fall in Milwaukee, Lose Winning Streak

A dormant third quarter marred an otherwise respectable effort in Wisconsin for the New York Knicks, who remain winless on the road.

It sounds cheesy, but all good things must come to an end. For the New York Knicks, that finale was in Wisconsin of all places.

The Knicks (3-2) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end at Fiserv Forum, unable to withstand three triple-doubles from Milwaukee Bucks representatives in a 119-108 defeat. Giannis Antetokounmpo helped the Bucks (4-0) linger as the NBA's lone undefeated team with 30 points and 14 rebounds, falling one assist short of a triple-double. Former Knick Bobby Portis put in 12 points and rebounds each while Antetokounmpo's fellow starter Brook Lopez had 14 points and 11 boards.

Fresh off a perfect three-game homestand, the Knicks actually put forth a respectable effort against the Bucks: New York held Milwaukee to a season-low 38.5 percent effort from the field with the bench alone shooting 9-of-32. The Knicks' own reserves had three double-figure scorers, including Immanuel Quickley (14), Derrick Rose (12 in 15 minutes), and Obi Toppin (11 in 17).

But an 18-0 scoring run that ate up most of the third quarter (which saw Antetokounmpo score eight points alone) proved to be the Knicks' undoing, as was another trying night from the field for RJ Barrett. The newly-extended Barrett led the Knicks with 20 points but once again struggled from deep, going 1-of-7 on triple attempts. No Knicks starter, in fact, had a positive night from the field, though Julius Randle (14 points, 12 rebounds) had a double-double.

The Knicks and Bucks have two more meetings scheduled this season, the next slated for Nov. 30 at Madison Square Garden.

New York returns to action on Sunday evening when they face former target Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (6 p.m. ET, MSG). It'll seek its first road victory of the season after dropping its first two efforts in Memphis and Milwaukee.

