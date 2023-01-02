Knicks Dim Suns in Shutdown Defensive Effort

Jalen Brunson's return to the New York Knicks brought about a masterpiece on both ends of the floor.

The New York Knicks had 104 million and a handful more of reasons to smile on Monday afternoon.

Jalen Brunson returned to the team's starting lineup after a three-game medically-induced absence, scoring 24 points and six assists in a 102-83 blowout victory over the Phoenix Suns in their first game since the calendar flipped to 2023.

Brunson's return didn't stop Julius Randle from continuing his own streak of recent dominance, earning his fourth consecutive double-double (and ninth in the last 10 games) with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Mitchell Robinson also had a double-double with 10 points and rebounds each.

With their victory, the Knicks (20-18) avenged a one-sided loss in Phoenix from November. They put forth one of the best defensive efforts seen in the NBA this season: the 83 points allowed is tied for the third-lowest opponent's output this season. The Knicks hold the current record from their 92-81 win over Cleveland on Dec. 4.

Phoenix (20-18) scored the first four points of the game but a 14-0 run bookended by Randle jumpers was an early dagger. The Knicks' lead reached as high as 32 as they took advantage of the shorthanded Suns, whose bench was partly populated by key contributors like Devin Booker. No Sun scored more than 12, their measly scoring on 39 percent shooting was paced by Deandre Ayton.

Phoenix previously took a 116-95 decision on Nov. 20. The Knicks' victory ended a nine-game losing streak against Monday's interconference foe. It was a win earned without the services of Derrick Rose off the bench, as the veteran guard was a late scratch due to a knee contusion. The Knicks were also missing RJ Barrett for the third consecutive contest.

Armed with consecutive victories since last month's eight-game streak ended, the Knicks will go for three in a row on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG), when they seek further vengeance against the San Antonio Spurs. Wednesday's visitors took home a 122-115 victory last Thursday night at home.

