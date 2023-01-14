Knicks Conjure a Win Against Porziņģis, Wizards

The New York Knicks showed Kristaps Porziņģis what he was missing in a victorious visit to the nation's capital.

Metropolitan magic ruled the night at Capital One Arena on Friday night.

Jalen Brunson had 34 points for the New York Knicks while Immanuel Quickley tallied 18 off the bench en route to an 112-108 victory over the Washington Wizards. In front of their former All-Star representative Kristaps Porziņģis, the Knicks (24-19) earned their sixth win over the past seven and their third in a row on the road.

Julius Randle (23 points, 16 rebounds) kept his double-double rolling with his 15th in the last 16 games while Brunson reached at least 30 points for the fourth straight game. The former is set to go viral thanks to a show-stopping dunk just before the midway mark of the third quarter, when he barreled into a moving Daniel Gafford for not only two thrilling points but an and-one opportunity.

Though Quickley has returned to the bench with RJ Barrett rehabilitated, he once again showed his prowess as a depth star, accounting for half of the Knicks' points in a 14-0 run at the onset of the fourth quarter, giving them a permanent lead.

Porziņģis still remembered for his early-career exploits with the Knicks upon his NBA arrival in 2015, had 21 points in defeat but required 19 attempts from the field to make it there. Friday marked Porziņģis' first showdown with the Knicks as a Wizard, having joined Washington (18-25) last February.

Kyle Kuzma, a potential New York trade target before the upcoming transactional deadline, led all Friday scorers with 38.

The Knicks and Wizards won't have to wait long to get reacquainted, as Washington visits Madison Square Garden next Wednesday night. In the meantime, the Knicks will cap off a busy weekend with a Sunday matinee against the Detroit Pistons (1 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.