Immanuel Quickley Trade: What Do Knicks Want?

If the New York Knicks plan to deal the third-year shooter, they expect a lofty compensation.

When it comes to potentially trading Immanuel Quickley, the New York Knicks appear to be feeling picky in terms of compensation.

Quickley has been a rumored trade candidate as the Knicks (9-9) try to unclog a logjam at guard undoubtedly headlined by newly-minuted $104 million man Jalen Brunson. If Quickley is expendable, he won't come cheap, as The Athletic is reporting that the Knicks want a first-round choice for his services.

Trading Quickley would perhaps be one way to solve the Knicks' guard issues: Rose is reportedly also in contention for a deal, but the 34-year-old is struggling to gain meaningful minutes and missed the Knicks' last contest with a toe injury. Evan Fournier began the year in the starting five but has been relegated to spectator status after Cam Reddish's takeover at shooting guard.

It's perhaps a good problem to have; when Reddish sustained a groin injury, the Knicks were able to immediately give Quentin Grimes a test drive in the opening five (one he, for all intents and purposes, has taken full advantage of). But, as constructed, the Knicks' (9-9) immediate ceiling appears to be hosting a Play-In Tournament game. The most realistic, lucrative goal of this season is perhaps to build a hopeful case that would appear attractive to a potential superstar.

Since it'll be hard to deal Rose and/or Fournier (due a guaranteed $36 million over the next two seasons), Quickley would stand as the most viable trade candidate, even with a potentially pricey extension due next season.

While Quickley has lost a bit of his shooting touch in his third season, he has remained endeared to Knicks fans thanks to some newfound abilities to contribute to the box score. Quickley is pulling in a career-best 4.6 rebounds per game (which includes a 16-board showing in a Nov. 2 loss to Atlanta) and has also developed a reputation as a valuable defender. Of note, Denver Nuggets shooters shot 3-of-14 when covered by Quickley in the Knicks' narrow 106-103 victory at Ball Arena last week. That output included a final three-point miss from Jamal Murray as time expired.

It's becoming clear that Quickley is going to make significant progress in his professional career when he's on the floor this season. The only question is which jersey he'll wear.

The Knicks return to action on Friday night when they battle the Portland Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.