Knicks Down Two Guards in Oklahoma City

The New York Knicks will be missing two guards as they wrap up their road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

An update to the New York Knicks' injury report officially ruled both Cam Reddish (sore groin) and Derrick Rose (sore toe) out for Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game (8 p.m. ET, MSG) will wrap up the Knicks' five-game road trip, which has seen a split over the first four legs.

It's no surprise to see New York (8-9) play it safe with Reddish, who previously had a core muscle procedure shortly before the Atlanta Hawks made him the 10th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Reddish has turned himself into a staple of the Knicks' starting five, usurping Evan Fournier's shooting guard spot thanks to some strong performances on both sides of the ball. His strong defensive showings earned him Steph Curry duty on Friday against Golden State but he was left sore from the experience and missed most of the second half.

Quentin Grimes took over on Sunday in Phoenix and served as a silver lining in the 116-95 loss. Tallying 10 points, five rebounds, and a career-best eight assists over 32 minutes, Grimes will likely retain that spot with Reddish out for the second straight night.

Injuries, alas, have been nothing new for Rose throughout his Knicks career, as he did not appear during the second half of Sunday's game. Though Rose has struggled to generate a rhythm off the metropolitan bench this season, he was averaging 8.4 points in just over 13 minutes in the past five games, shooting 50 percent from the field in that span.

On the hosts' side, Oklahoma City (7-9) will be missing contributor Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle), who has appeared in the Thunder starting lineup ten times this season.

