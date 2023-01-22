Knicks Injuries: Immanuel Quickley (Knee) OUT in Toronto

Quickley has been responsible for a bulk of the New York Kniicks' bench scoring in recent times.

The New York Knicks announced that reserve guard Immanuel Quickley will not play in Sunday night's game against the Toronto Raptors (6 p.m. ET, MSG) due to a sore left knee. Quickley had been one of three Knicks representatives to appear in each of their first 47 games this season (alongside Isaiah Hartenstein and Julius Randle).

Quickley has accounted for a majority of the metropolitan bench scoring in recent weeks and has been one of the Knicks' most consistent offensive threats. The third-year man had scored at least 10 points in each of his last 17 games (dating back to Dec. 20), averaging 17.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in that span. That stretch also includes eight starts made in relief of the injured RJ Barrett and Julius Randle.

The 25th overall pick from the 2020 draft is averaging career-bests in his junior year with 12.5 points and four rebounds. He was originally listed as questionable, placed on the injury report hours before tip-off and was officially ruled out less than an hour beforehand. Quickley has had his name floated in New York trade rumors but his stellar play off the bench more or less removed his name from such conversations.

With Quickley out, it's possible that Miles McBride could see a boost in playing and the door for a Derrick Rose re-entry is perhaps also on the table.

