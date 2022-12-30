Knicks Hold Jalen Brunson Out of Second Consecutive Game

Brunson joined fellow top scorer RJ Barrett on the New York Knicks' bench in San Antonio, missing his second consecutive contest.

The New York Knicks opted to hold Jalen Brunson out of his second consecutive on Thursday contest due to a hip injury.

Previously listed as questionable on the injury report, Brunson will be in street clothes next to RJ Barrett for the Knicks' visit to face the San Antonio Spurs. Barrett is missing his first game due to a finger laceration suffered in Tuesday's loss in Dallas. Immanuel Quickley earned his second consecutive start and third in the last five games.

Elsewhere, Miles McBride made his first appearance in the starting five this season, his first overall since Jan. 2 of last season. The sophomore previously played a career-high 46 minutes on Tuesday.

Brunson's hip injury stems from an early departure from Sunday's Christmas visit from the Philadelphia 76ers. His departure led Tom Thibodeau to insert a new name into his nine-man rotation: though Cam Reddish remained banished to the bench, Derrick Rose once got time on the floor while Evan Fournier finally saw his exile ended.

In his first action since Nov. 13, Fournier played 10 minutes and hit 2-of-3 from the field en route to seven points and one steal. Working through his second year on the Knicks,

The Knicks trail the Spurs 64-53 at halftime. Julius Randle leads the team with 21 points.

