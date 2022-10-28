Knicks & Jalen Brunson - 'Exceptional,' says ESPN's Stephen A. Smith

There is plenty to cheer about ... so maybe self-proclaimed "life-long Knicks fan'' Stephen A. Smith is simply trying to be a show-biz-first contrarian when he instructs his fellow fans to "pump the brakes.''

The New York Knicks are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, have a 3-1 record (with their lone loss coming in the opener at Memphis - and that required OT) and seem to have nailed it on the free-agent signing of Jalen Brunson.

“All I want to do is caution everybody,” Smith said in an October 27 episode of ESPN’s First Take. "Let’s pump the breaks a little bit and be cautiously optimistic.”

It is true that that three teams the Knicks have beaten thus far this season opened with a combined 3-11 record. Still, it's better to beat teams like that than to be a team like that.

New York fans surely know this.

Meanwhile, not even Smith can avoid admitting that the front office, often the subject of his scorn, picked a winner in Jalen Brunson.

“I want to give major props to Leon Rose and (William Wesley) and everybody else for Jalen Brunson,” Smith said. “I’m very pleased with what I’m seeing from Jalen Brunson …''

Through four games, the Dallas Mavs ex Brunson is at 20 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 41 percent from the arc.

Said Smith of Brunson: "He's doing an exceptional job thus far. I’m very, very happy.”

