Jalen Brunson Lands on Knicks' Latest Injury List

Brunson has been labeled questionable for the New York Knicks' Sunday evening visit from the Memphis Grizzlies.

At least one aspect of the New York Knicks is starting to resemble an All-Star group.

Alas for New York, it's the team injury report.

The Knicks' increasingly concerning medical woes have reached a mini-apex, as Jalen Brunson is the latest addition to a list that already includes Cam Reddish (groin) and Derrick Rose (toe). He and his fellow guards are labeled questionable for the Knicks' Sunday evening tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden (6 p.m. ET, MSG).

According to head coach Tom Thibodeau, Brunson sustained a right quad contusion in the latter stages of the Knicks' Friday overtime loss to Portland. He further hinted that Brunson, by far the most valuable Knick after nearly two months of play, would be a game-time decision as New York (9-10) seeks revenge for a 115-112 overtime loss sustained on opening night.

“We’ll see where he is,” Thibodeau said. “I think he’s been so huge for us, just because of so many different qualities that he has.”

Though his Friday efforts fell just short of giving the Knicks a victory over a shorthanded group from Portland, Brunson has proved himself worthy of the $104 million contract that lured him away from the Dallas Mavericks over the summer. Friday marked his second consecutive game past the 30-point plateau and he's averaging 21.4 points and 6.5 assists to lead the team through the first 19 games.

Such an impact has not gotten lost on Thibodeau.

“I think Jalen is so team-oriented, (and) I think it makes your team play unselfishly," Thibodeau continued. "I think we’re scoring a lot of points, and he gives us an attack, a pace to the game, downhill, guys are playing off each other ... If you move and you’re open on a cut, he’s gonna hit you. He wants to get the ball up the floor fast and when we do that, I think it presents a lot of easy scoring opportunities for everybody.”

Even if Brunson joins a list of relatively mild injuries (a group that Mitchell Robinson recently left after missing eight games with a knee injury), the Knicks are in a bit of a conundrum when it comes to the guard's role with Ja Morant coming to town. Reddish, who previously earned an in-season promotion to starting shooting guard, has missed the last three games while the backup Rose has missed the last two.

Quentin Grimes has assumed Reddish's role in the opening five while Rose's minutes have gone to Miles McBride, who's averaging just over 13 minutes a game after playing 11 total in the first 16. It could even force Evan Fournier back in the lineup, though the veteran has not appeared in any of the Knicks' last six games.

Thibodeau sang the praises of the second-year man McBride, who put in a season-best nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in last Sunday's loss in Phoenix. Fellow reserve guard Immanuel Quickley likewise received a shoutout and could see his already expanded role earn another boost against the Grizzlies (11-8).

"(McBride) has worked really hard, he practices great all the time, so it gives us confidence that he’ll play well when he’s given the opportunity,” Thibodeau said. “If (Quickley) in there with (McBride), they’re interchangeable, both guys can run it. It's the same thing when Derrick and Quick are in together, they’re basically interchangeable.”

Despite building some good vibes out west with a 3-2 record during a five-game western swing, the Knicks have dropped three of their past four and haven't won at Madison Square Garden since Nov. 11.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.