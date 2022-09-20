Revisit Knicks' Linsanity with '38 at the Garden' Trailer

The Tribeca documentary, centering on the Knicks' fleeting phenomenon, debuts on HBO Max this fall.

It's not TV ... It's "Linsanity."

HBO dropped the trailer for its documentary '38 at the Garden' on Tuesday, offering viewers their first look at the film centering upon Jeremy Lin's rapid, fleeting rise to stardom with the New York Knicks during the 2011-12 NBA season. The film originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this summer and will land on the HBO Max app on Oct. 11.

It gains its title from the arguable height of the phenomenon, which affectionately became known as Linsanity: upon a visit to Madison Square Garden from the Los Angeles Lakers, Lin went head-to-head with the late Kobe Bryant, scoring a career-best 38 points in what became a 92-85 Knicks victory.

Lin's New York teammates Tyson Chandler and Iman Shumpert appear in the trailer to offer their perspectives, as does Lin himself.

The documentary, directed by Frank Chi, will view Linsanity from both a sports and cultural standpoint, particularly viewing its impact and legacy in the wake of anti-Asian racism in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The last few years, Asian-Americans have just gotten beaten down," CNN host Lisa Ling, clad in a Lin jersey, says in a confessional interview. "When I think back on Linsanity, I long to feel those moments of just pure joy and unity."

Other interview subjects unveiled in the trailer include former "Daily Show" contributor Hasan Minhaj and comedy writer Jenny Yang.

