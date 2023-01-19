BREAKING: Mitchell Robinson OUT For Remainder of Knicks' Wednesday Game vs. Wizards

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson sustained a sprained right thumb injury during Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. The Knicks have already labeled Robinson out for the remainder of the contest.

Robinson may have sustained the injury during the early portions of the ball game. He did not attempt any shots from the field in nine minutes and was 0-for-4 from the foul line and pulled in two rebounds, though he was doing his part defensively with two blocks and steals each.

The forced departure gave way to Isaiah Hartenstein and later Jericho Sims, who had fallen out of the Knicks' rotation with Obi Toppin resuming his duties in the post. Despite Robinson's departure, the Knicks (25-20) managed to put up some strong rebounding numbers, owning a 27-18 advantage. Julius Randle leads the team with 10, already halfway to yet another double-double.

Time will tell the extent of the injury, but Robinson previously dealt with a knee issue that caused to miss just over two weeks in November.

The first half against the Wizards (18-26) was a costly affair for the Knicks, who also lost Quentin Grimes to an early locker room excursion in the final minute. Robinson's fellow starter was seen briefly holding his face after he was accidentally poked in the eye by Randle.

New York currently trails Washington 56-48 at halftime.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.