Jalen Brunson OUT For 2022 Finale in Houston - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...

DEC 31 BRUNSON TO MISS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

Point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) will not play in the Knicks' calendar-year finale against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG). The team has ruled him out for the thirid consecutive game due to the injury sustained in Sunday's Christmas Day loss to Phiiladelphia.

Brunson joins RJ Barrett (finger) and Obi Toppin (knee), who likewise will not play on Saturday, Barrett and Brunson's starting five spots will likely be filled by Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley.

DEC 29 NBA HANDS SUSPENSIONS FOR MAGIC-PISTONS FIGHT

The NBA issued punishments to those involved in extracurriculars stemming from the Wednesday showdown between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Instigators Killian Hayes and Moritz Wagner were assessed multi-game suspensions at three and two respectively while Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, and Franz Wagner each got a game for leaving the Orlando bench.

On Detroit's side, Hamidou Diallo also got a game. Orlando's excess suspensions will be served over the next two games so they're capable of fielding a full contingent for their upcoming contests, as a three-game homestand starts on Friday against Washington (7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida).

The fight ensued in the final stages of the first half when Mortiz Wagner pushed Hayes into the Detroit bench when the two battled for a loose ball. Diallo shoved Wagner into the bench in response, where he was restrained. Hayes arose to punch Wagner in the back of the head, leading to the latter's Magic teammates rushing over to assist. The rest of the game was played without incident as Detroit (9-28) prevailed 121-101 to end a six-game losing streak.

Detroit and Orlando (13-23) meet again on Feb. 23. In the meantime, the Pistons' suspensions begin on Friday when they face Chicago (8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Detroit).

DEC 27 KINGS LOSE HEAD COACH, STAR CENTER IN FOR MEDICAL REASONS

The Sacramento Kings will be missing head coach Mike Brown and star center Domantas Sabonis for an indefinite, but hopefully brief, stretch. Brown entered the NBA's health and safety protocols after displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 while Sabonis is dealing with a thumb injury on his non-shooting hand. Neither appeared in Tuesday night's 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is serving as the team's interim head coach in Brown's place. Sabonis, a seventh-year veteran out of Gonzaga is the team's leading rebounder (12.5) in his second Sacramento season.

The Kings (17-15) are looking to end the longest postseason drought among the so-called "big four" major North American professional sports leagues at 16 years. They currently hold the top seed in the four-team Play-In Tournament, a half-game behind sixth-place Dallas for the final automatic Western Conference playoff spots. Sacramento returns to action on Wednesday night, facing the Nuggets again to complete a back-to-back (10 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

DEC 25 SHAKE MILTON CHRISTMAS MIRACLE VS. KNICKS

Just before halftime between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, an early candidate for shot of the year was hoisted right at the buzzer.

James Harden stole the ball from Jalen Brunson, where it landed in Shake Milton's hands just beyond halfcourt, where he hoisted the ball just beyond halfcourt to hit the backboard and into the net.

Here's a look at the shot ...

The Knicks lead 63-60 after Julius Randle's 25-point performance in the first half.

DEC 23 HARDEN PROVIDES EARLY PHILLY CHRISTMAS GIFT

In the Philadelphia 76ers' final game before making their Christmas Day arrival to Madison Square Garden on Sunday (12 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN), James Harden posted one of the most unique box scores in NBA history, becoming just the ninth player all-time to post a triple-double featuring at least 20 points, 20 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Harden joined a list that also includes Wilt Chamberlain, Luka Doncic, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, and Russell Westbrook during Philadelphia's comeback from a 20-point deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, putting in 20 points and helping on 21 more tallies while pulling down 11 rebounds in the 119-114 triumph.

In addition to his new role in NBA history, Harden is now among the greats in 76ers history: he joins Maurice Cheeks as the franchise's all-time leader in single-game assists and became the first player Pennsylvanian since Chamberlain to earn at least 20 points and assists in the same game.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 44 points in the comeback victory. Philadelphia (19-12) has won each of its past seven and will face the Knicks for the 13th time on Christmas Day, expanding the holiday record for most stagings of a single matchup.

DEC 22 FORMER LIBERTY STAR BECKY HAMMON AMONG 2023 HOF CANDIDATES

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled its list of candidates for its 2023 class, a group partly headlined by former New York Liberty star Becky Hammon.

Hammon, who earned a WNBA championship as the first-year head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in September, is one of seven names enshrined in the Liberty's Ring of Honor, having spent her first American professional seasons (1999-2006) in seafoam. She continues to rank near the top of the franchise's all-time marks, including fourth in points (2,367) and assists (575) and second in three-pointers (331). Hammon made a name for herself on the NBA level as an assistant on fellow finalist Gregg Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs.

Their proteges Pau Gasol and Tony Parker are also among the headliners, as are Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 United States women's basketball team, the winners of the inaugural women's tournament at the Olympics in Montreal.

DEC 20 DAMIAN LILLARD MAKES PORTLAND HISTORY IN NARROW LOSS

Damian Lillard became the all-time leading scorer in Portland Trail Blazers history on Monday night, passing Clyde Drexler during the third quarter of a showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard needed 21 points to secure the honor and earned the fateful tally at the free throw line and now tops the scoring list of the franchise formed in 1970.

Entering the league in 2012 as a first-round pick out of Weber State, Lillard has spent his entire career with the Blazers. He finished Monday night with 28 points, the last pair of which came on an equalizing layup with just over three seconds remaining in regulation. Alas for Portland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's buzzer-beating jumper denied them a win on a historic night, as Oklahoma City prevailed in a 123-121 final.

Lillard did not play in the first matchup between the Knicks and Blazers (17-14) in November. A rematch in Portland is scheduled for March 14.

DEC 18 FORMER KNICKS STAR AMAR'E STOUDEMIRE ACCUSED OF STRIKING DAUGHTER

Former Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested on allegations of domestic violence on Saturday. The Miami Herald was the first to report Stoudemire's arrest, said to be in response to the NBA veteran striking one of his daughters.

"I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report obtained by The Herald reads. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.” The same report states that Stoudemire told officers that his daughter "received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar."

The incident apparently happened shortly after Stoudemire received his master's degree from the University of Miami, which earned a congratulatory tweet from the Knicks. Stoudemire partook in 14 NBA seasons, including five with the Knicks, which yielded the last of six All-Star appearances and an All-NBA Second Team nomination in 2011.

DEC 18 LAKERS LOSE DAVIS FOR "AT LEAST ONE MONTH;" BACK FOR KNICKS' VISIT?

Per Shams Charania, Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis will miss "at least one month" with a foot injury sustained in the team's Friday win over Denver. The 29-year-old Davis was averaging 27.4 points and a career-best 12.1 rebounds at the time of the ailment, which forced him to leave the nationally-televised tilt against the Nuggets during first quarter action. Davis had already been ruled out for the Lakers' Sunday showdown against the Washington Wizards (9:30 p.m. ET, Spectrum SportsNet).

As it stands, the Lakers (12-16) sit 1.5 games out of the final Western Conference Play-In Tournament spot. LeBron James put in 30 points while Trevor Bryant added 21 off the bench in Davis' absence to top the Nuggets by a 126-108 final. It's possible Davis could return in time for the first of two meetings between the Lakers and Knicks this season, as the two sides are set to do battle on Jan. 31 at Madison Square Garden.

DEC 15 CURRY OUT 'A FEW WEEKS, LIKELY GONE FOR MSG VISIT

Per ESPN, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury sustained during Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Though Golden State (14-15) is struggling in its latest title defense, Curry was fulfilling his superstar duties to the tune of 30 points and 6.8 assists per game. He had 38 points upon his third quarter exit from Wednesday's tilt in Indianapolis, a 125-119 defeat that served as the Warriors' fourth loss in the past five games. Golden State currently holds the final Play-In Tournament spot in the Western Conference as they enter a four-game Eastern swing that begins on Friday night in Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Curry's reported diagnosis will more than likely remove him from the Warriors' upcoming showdown with the Knicks on Dec. 20. It was set to be Curry's first appearance at MSG since last December when he became the NBA's all-time leader in successful three-pointers during a win over New York.

DEC 13 JORDAN RULES: NBA ATTACHES MJ'S NAME TO MVP AWARD

Following up on the unveiling of last week's new hardware, several NBA legends will now have their names attached to the league's major year-end honors, the Association announced. The list is headlined by the Michael Jordan MVP Trophy, named after the Chicago Bulls legend widely considered to be the greatest player in NBA history. Nikola Jokic of Denver is the two-time defending earner of the award.

Other legends of the game honored with hardware include Wilt Chamberlain (Rookie of the Year), John Havlicek (Sixth Man of the Year), George Mikan (Most Improved Player), Hakeem Olajuwon (Defensive Player of the Year), and Jerry West (Clutch Player of the Year).

DEC 12 CUNNINGHAM'S SOPHOMORE SEASON IS OVER

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons sophomore Cade Cunningham has shut down for the 2022-23 campaign, opting for season-ending shin surgery. The top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft appeared in 12 games this season, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and six assists after finishing third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season. With the surgery, Cunningham is expected to be ready in time for the 2023-24 campaign

DEC 11 BOOKER MISSES SUNS' PEACEFUL, FUTILE REMATCH WITH PELICANS

Devin Booker was a late scratch from the Phoenix Suns' Sunday lineup, diagnosed with hamstring tightness prior to their showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker was forced to watch the Suns' fourth consecutive loss, a 129-124 defeat at the hands of the Western Conference leaders.

"I didn't see the normal 'Book' look," Suns head coach Monty Williams said of the decision to sit Booker, per ESPN. "As an organization, it's just best to make sure he's good ... "He wants to play as Book would. We're just trying to be as smart as we can."

Booker had partaken in each of the Suns' first 26 games averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. Phoenix (16-11) faced New Orleans just two days after tensions arose after Zion Williams slammed down a dunk with a 128-117 decision well in hand during the final seconds. Sunday's game was a placid affair, as New Orleans (18-8) captured its seventh win in a row.

Time will tell if Booker is forced to miss more time. The Suns return to action on Tuesday in Houston (8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Arizona).

DEC 10 EX-KNICKS COACH BROWN STEPS DOWN AT MEMPHIS

Citing health concerns, former Knicks head coach Larry Brown stepped down from his advisory role at the University of Memphis' men's basketball program. The well-traveled Brown, who coached the Knicks for one season (2005-06), had been an assistant on former metropolitan protege Penny Hardaway's staff since June 2021 though he primarily operated in off-the-court affairs.

A statement from Memphis indicates that Brown's health problems are "not considered serious."

"We wish Coach Brown a speedy recovery," Hardaway said. "Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and me as a coach, and we hope all the best for him and good health moving forward.

Brown amassed a 1,098-904 record as an NBA coach, his last such experience coming in 2010-11 with Charlotte. Memphis (7-2) returns to action on Saturday late afternoon against No. 11 Auburn (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

DEC 8 BRITTNEY GRINER RETURNS HOME IN PRISONER EXCHANGE

WNBA star Brittney Griner is returning home to the United States as part of a prisoner exchange that will release her from a Russian penal camp. Griner's freedom was ensured in exchange for convicted Russian arms deal Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death."