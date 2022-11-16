Nikola Jokić Into Health Protocol, to Miss Knicks' Visit

Jokić is headed into protocol as the New York Knicks arrive in Denver for a Wednesday showdown.

Denver Nuggets star and two-time defending NBA MVP Nikola Jokić has entered health and safety protocols. That will keep Jokić out for the New York Knicks' visit on Wednesday night, the game of a five-contest road trip.

Jokić has averaged 20.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while the Nuggets (9-4) have surged to the second-place spot in the Western Conference standings. He averaged 26.5 points and 11 rebounds in the two matchups against the Knicks last season, both Denver victories. The Nuggets have a compacted part of their schedule coming up, set to play five games over the next week leading into Thanksgiving Day. That includes two in Dallas over the weekend, a return home to face Detroit, and a final visit to Oklahoma City.

He's not the only one listed in the health-and-safety department, as he's joined by backup interior man Nah'Shon Hyland. The latter is likewise out for Wednesday's game, which will mark his third absence in a row, having been placed in protocol just over an hour before Denver played in Boston last Friday. A crowded Denver injury report is rounded out by Aaron Gordon, who is questionable due to a non-COVID illness.

Prior to their visit to the Rockies, New York (6-7) tackles the first leg of its trip on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz (9 p.m. ET, MSG).

