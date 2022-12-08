Knicks Lose Obi Toppin For At Least 2-3 Weeks After MRI

Get ready for more lineup changes for the constantly shifting New York Knicks depth chart.

On a night when head coach Tom Thibodeau introduced his latest effort at a nine-man rotation, New York lost forward Obi Toppin to a knee injury. While immediate x-rays at Madison Square Garden were negative, Toppin underwent an MRI on Thursday and was revealed to have "sustained a non-displaced fracture in his right fibula head." He will be out for at least two-to-three weeks and will be re-evaluated after that period.

Toppin, in the midst of his third season, had appeared in all 25 Knicks games thus far and lasted eight minutes in the 113-89 win over the Atlanta Hawks, hitting 1-of-3 from deep before leaving. While the 24-year-old and eighth overall pick of the 2020 draft has often struggled to gain consistent minutes in Thibodeau's regular rotation, he was meant to be a part of the boss' latest effort to streamline the New York lineup, one that eschewed Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose. Toppin averaged 7.7 points and a career-best 3.8 rebounds in just over 17 minutes a game prior to Thursday's news.

The Knicks (12-13) were able to overcome the loss of Toppin thanks to a brilliant outing from Julius Randle, who put in a 34-point, 17-rebound double-double (earning a season-high in the latter). Randle's medical departure could be an opportunity for fellow first-rounder Reddish to work his way back into the rotation: while it was hinted that his representatives were seeking a trade after playing only seven minutes a weekend back-to-back, Reddish denied seeking one in the aftermath of last night's win. Reddish was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

New York returns to action on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.