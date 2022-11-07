Knicks Obi Toppin Vs. (Coach) Brunson: From ‘Conflict’ to ‘Cool’?

The Knicks conflict? This is hopefully the beginning and the end of “Obi Toppin vs. Brunson.”

The New York Knicks would certainly prefer to keep this sort of thing “to the family” - pun intended. But the understandable frustration amid a subpar start has some disappointment and anger boiling over …

And that is hopefully the beginning and the end of “Obi Toppin vs. Brunson.”

Coach Rick Brunson, that is.

Toppin and Brunson - the father of new roster centerpiece Jalen Brunson, signed as a free agent stolen from the Dallas Mavs - crossed swords during the weekend game against the Philadelphia 76ers when the assistant urged Obi to play harder.

A good sign? The Knicks won 106-104, and nothing calms conflict like shared success.

Said Toppin in review: “That’s my family. I love Rick. It’s just basketball. Competitive. You see what happened when he did that. It got me going. He knows that about me. Me and him will always have love for each other. Nothing serious.”

In a way, it would be even more bothersome if the Knicks failed to harbor some angst over their 4-5 start. Along the way, though, Jalen Brunson has essentially lived up to his billing and Toppin has been solid as well, as he is averaging 10.8 points per game (a career high).

Toppin and The Family Brunson take this show on the road to face 5-5 Minnesota, with a chance to climb to .500 while also putting on display any mending of fences needed.

