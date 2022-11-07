Skip to main content

Knicks Obi Toppin Vs. (Coach) Brunson: From ‘Conflict’ to ‘Cool’?

The Knicks conflict? This is hopefully the beginning and the end of “Obi Toppin vs. Brunson.”

The New York Knicks would certainly prefer to keep this sort of thing “to the family” - pun intended. But the understandable frustration amid a subpar start has some disappointment and anger boiling over … 

And that is hopefully the beginning and the end of “Obi Toppin vs. Brunson.”

Coach Rick Brunson, that is.

Toppin and Brunson - the father of new roster centerpiece Jalen Brunson, signed as a free agent stolen from the Dallas Mavs - crossed swords during the weekend game against the Philadelphia 76ers when the assistant urged Obi to play harder.

A good sign? The Knicks won 106-104, and nothing calms conflict like shared success.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Said Toppin in review: “That’s my family. I love Rick. It’s just basketball. Competitive. You see what happened when he did that. It got me going. He knows that about me. Me and him will always have love for each other. Nothing serious.”

In a way, it would be even more bothersome if the Knicks failed to harbor some angst over their 4-5 start. Along the way, though, Jalen Brunson has essentially lived up to his billing and Toppin has been solid as well, as he is averaging 10.8 points per game (a career high).

Toppin and The Family Brunson take this show on the road to face 5-5 Minnesota, with a chance to climb to .500 while also putting on display any mending of fences needed.

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Snip20221106_33
News

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221105_27
News

C, 3, Oh No! Knicks Can't Handle Celtics History in Saturday Loss

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221105_22
News

Knicks vs. Celtics: How & Who to Watch as Rivalry Renews

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221104_20
News

Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson But Win Thriller in Philadelphia

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221104_19
News

Mitchell Robinson Leaves Knicks' Friday Tilt in Philadelphia

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221104_15
News

Knicks at 76ers: How & Who to Watch as Rivalry Weekend Tips Off

By Geoff Magliocchetti
kyrie-irving-getty-011221-ftrjpg_rbzf4zkna5r317ao221cxuein
News

Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving; All-Star PG Won't Play Wednesday vs. Knicks

By Jeremy Brener
Snip20221103_11
News

Jalen Brunson Takes Responsibility For Knicks 'Unacceptable' Loss

By Geoff Magliocchetti