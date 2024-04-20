Knicks vs. 76ers: Halftime Thoughts From Game 1
What a difference a dozen minutes make.
The New York Knicks' bench impressed in the opening half of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, helping them erase an early deficit and build a 58-46 halftime lead at Madison Square Garden. Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic had 16 and eight points respectively to turn the tide in a game that saw reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid score 15 points before he had to leave due to an apparent knee injury.
Knicks (58)
- Points: Miles McBride (16)
- Assists: Jalen Brunson (3)
- Rebounds: Josh Hart (9)
76ers (46)
- Points: Joel Embiid (18)
- Assists: Joel Embiid/Tyrese Maxey (2)
- Rebounds: Joel Embiid/Tobias Harris (5)
McBride-al Registry
The second unit made things interesting after a slow start: thanks to the efforts of Bojan Bogdanovic and Miles McBride, the Knicks managed to keep things close after the opening period saw Brunson shoot 2-of-8 and Embiid tally 15. When Embiid got a breather, the Knicks took full advantage with their substitutes in full force, as McBride and Bogdanovic united for 24 points in relief. Knicks fans are perhaps used to McBride coming through but the Bogdanovic breakout is particularly inspiring considering how long it took him to find the New York groove after coming over from Detroit.
Great Power, Great Responsibility
Perhaps the best thing one could've said about an otherwise disastrous opening period was the fact that the Knicks were in the penalty by the first commercial break of the evening but only allowed Philadelphia to the foul line on eight occasions inthe first dozen. The 76ers had 10 free attempts in the first half, all of them coming from the hands of Embiid or Kelly Oubre Jr. New York, on the other hand, got to the foul line 20 times and hit all but four (80 percent).
Life, Ah, Finds a Way
As if to further cement an MVP case that may never come, Jalen Brunson found a way to make himself useful despite a brutal shooting effort (3-of-12): of note, Brunson let his trademark physical play do the talking, getting to the foul line on six occasions (hitting five) and absorbed a charge when Philadelphia tried to take the lead back. Elsewhere, Josh Hart was held scoreless after hitting the first shot of the game but managed to haul in seven rebounds. Bogdanovic and Mitchell Robinson patrolled the paint well by pulling in nine combined while the latter played strong defense on Embiid when he was ready to comeback into the ball game.