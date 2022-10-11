Skip to main content

Knicks Preseason Profile: What Will Isaiah Hartenstein Bring to New York?

The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein minutes into free agency this summer. What will the former Los Angeles Clippers big man provide this season?

The New York Knicks are looking to return to the playoffs, and if they want to play bonus basketball this season, center Isaiah Hartenstein will likely have to play a key role off the bench.

While he may not have been the team's biggest free agent signee, Hartenstein was the first player the Knicks signed just minutes into this summer's free agency period.

Let's take a look back at what Hartenstein was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Hartenstein enjoyed his best season to date with the Los Angeles Clippers last season: in 68 games, Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. 

He was able to establish himself as a post presence with consistent playing time, something he didn't have with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, or Cleveland Cavaliers.

On offense, he established himself as a lob threat and someone who can work the pick and roll. Defensively, Hartenstein averaged 1.1 blocks per game, making him an effective rim protector.

2022-23 Season Review

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His efforts with the Clippers last season helped him land a two-year, $16 million contract with the Knicks. But Hartenstein is looking to prove that he still deserves to be paid more.

While Hartenstein is expected to back up Mitchell Robinson as the team's big man, he also is looking to expand his game and become a three-point threat.

In the team's preseason opener last week, Hartenstein knocked down two of his three shots from distance. Against the Indiana Pacers two nights later, he only took three-point shots.

Hartenstein only took 30 threes last season, but he made 14 of them, so there's potential for him to become a distance shooter if the Knicks can mold him into one.

It will be up to Hartenstein to find a way to weave this into his game while not sacrificing his post skills that intrigued the Knicks to sign him in the first place.

Knicks Preseason Profiles

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here.

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Snip20221011_41
News

Liberty's Jocelyn Willoughby Earns WNBA Community Assist Award

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221011_38
News

Knicks Preseason Profile: Mitchell Robinson Paints Strong Future

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221010_35
News

Liberty's Rebecca Allen Out Two Months After World Cup Injury

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221010_33
News

Will Knicks Play Quentin Grimes? Tom Thibodeau Provides Update

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221010_31
News

Knicks Preseason Profile: Julius Randle Seeks Another Breakout

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221009_29
News

Rick Carlisle: Knicks Found 'Winner' in Jalen Brunson

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Snip20221008_22
News

Knicks Crush Preseason Pacers: 3 Realistic, Reasonable Takeaways

By Geoff Magliocchetti
immanuel quickley tom thibodeau
News

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Showered with 'Versatile' Praise from Coach Tom Thibodeau

By Zach Dimmitt