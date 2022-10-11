Knicks Preseason Profile: What Will Isaiah Hartenstein Bring to New York?

The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein minutes into free agency this summer. What will the former Los Angeles Clippers big man provide this season?

The New York Knicks are looking to return to the playoffs, and if they want to play bonus basketball this season, center Isaiah Hartenstein will likely have to play a key role off the bench.

While he may not have been the team's biggest free agent signee, Hartenstein was the first player the Knicks signed just minutes into this summer's free agency period.

Let's take a look back at what Hartenstein was able to produce last year, as well as what we can look forward to seeing this season.

2021-22 Season Review

Hartenstein enjoyed his best season to date with the Los Angeles Clippers last season: in 68 games, Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

He was able to establish himself as a post presence with consistent playing time, something he didn't have with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, or Cleveland Cavaliers.

On offense, he established himself as a lob threat and someone who can work the pick and roll. Defensively, Hartenstein averaged 1.1 blocks per game, making him an effective rim protector.

2022-23 Season Review

His efforts with the Clippers last season helped him land a two-year, $16 million contract with the Knicks. But Hartenstein is looking to prove that he still deserves to be paid more.

While Hartenstein is expected to back up Mitchell Robinson as the team's big man, he also is looking to expand his game and become a three-point threat.

In the team's preseason opener last week, Hartenstein knocked down two of his three shots from distance. Against the Indiana Pacers two nights later, he only took three-point shots.

Hartenstein only took 30 threes last season, but he made 14 of them, so there's potential for him to become a distance shooter if the Knicks can mold him into one.

It will be up to Hartenstein to find a way to weave this into his game while not sacrificing his post skills that intrigued the Knicks to sign him in the first place.

