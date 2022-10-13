Knicks' Preseason Winning Streak Ends in Indiana

The New York Knicks finally lost a game in the early fall slate, dropping a narrow decision to the Indiana Pacers.

Despite a strong effort from Julius Randle, the New York Knicks saw their preseason winning streak come to an end in Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

That eight-game stretch, dating back to the 2020 slate, came to end at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Indiana Pacers took a 109-100 decision, avenging their exhibition loss to the Knicks last Friday night in Manhattan. Randle was the headliner for the Knicks, putting in 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists before the Knicks' starters were held out of the fourth quarter.

Elsewhere in the starting lineup, RJ Barrett led the way in scoring for the Knicks (2-1) with 21 points, shooting 7-of-14 from the field. It was another tough night from the field for Jalen Brunson (4-of-14) but he tied Randle and Mitchell Robinson's rebounding totals. Robinson made the most of his minutes, hauling in six on the offensive glass (including a putback of a missed free throw with less than a second remaining before halftime) and blocking four. Barrett, Randle, and Robinson were each plus-13 on the evening.

Alas for New York, the bench (missing the prescience of Derrick Rose, who was held out to rest) failed to protect a fairly consistent lead, getting outscored 32-21 in the final frame. Immanuel Quickley shot 4-of-18 from the field, as only Obi Toppin (4-of-7) shot over 50 percent among the New York reserves. Isaiah Hartenstein salvaged the night for the back-ups with a team-best 10 rebounds and five helpers.

Indiana (2-1) enjoyed another sterling effort off the bench from sixth overall pick Bennedict Mathurin, who scored a preseason-best 27 points in relief. The Pacers and Knicks will do battle four times this season, the first get-together scheduled for Dec. 18 in Indianapolis.

The Knicks' preseason affairs conclude on Friday night against the Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

