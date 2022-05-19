Skip to main content

Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

Mavs owner Mark Cuban leaves one insider "shocked'' regarding the idea of Brunson joining the Knicks.

According to a report from the New York Post, the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway.

A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction. 

brunson luka clutch

Brunson (L) and Luca Doncic

1346444344

Brunson

https___dailyknicks.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2018_08_1347809025

Rose

The Villanova alum, who has earned his share of victories at Madison Square Garden (two Big East Men's Basketball Tournament titles), has been one of the breakout stars of the ongoing NBA postseason, averaging 22.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in Dallas' semifinal run. With the Knicks desperately seeking help in the point guard spot after head coach Tom Thibodeau's system fell flat with Burks, Rose, and Kemba Walker, some have tagged the free-agent-to-be Brunson as a potential savior. 

A push for Brunson to don blue and orange has only intensified thanks to his unique connection to the Knicks' front office: Brunson is currently repped by CAA's Sam Rose, the son of Knicks president Leon. The elder Rose's first client as an NBA agent was none other than Rick, Jalen's father who played nine seasons. 

Brunson and the Mavericks are currently battling the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Game 2 of the series, which Golden State leads 1-0, is set for Friday night in San Francisco (9 p.m. ET, TNT). 

