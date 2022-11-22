Knicks Target Lakers’ Anthony Davis or Kevin Durant - But How?

Hey, how about Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers or Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets joining the Knicks? Sure! But ... how?

First comes the easy part.

The New York Knicks have a master plan to use their theoretical big-market advantage to lure a superstar player to the Big Apple.

Also easy: Hey, how about Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers or Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets?

Sure!

And that leaves only “the hard part,” as our buddy Sean Deveney of Heavy obviously knows as he reports on the aforementioned master plan.

“According to an Eastern Conference executive,” writes Heavy, “one team who is trying to position themselves to make a swing for a disgruntled superstar is the New York Knicks, with Anthony Davis among their preferred targets.”

The report also name-drops Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Karl-Anthony Towns, Davis and Durant - “a star who comes on the market soon.”

Heavy writes of New York’s desire to stockpile picks as part of this process, suggesting that a trade bid could be in play for that just-right “disgruntled” star.

At the same time, “when they come on the market” can also be about outright free agency recruitment.

As always, though - and Knicks fans fully understand this - the track record to establish that these sort of additions can be transformed into reality simply does not exist. For every Jalen Brunson get (impressive as that is) there are a series of "very close'' Donovan Mitchell failures (still stunning in many ways).

Some way, some day, the Knicks need to find a way to make playing here so attractive that instead of New York being behind rumors about hooking up with star players ... star players are the ones cooking up rumors about wishing to join the Knicks.

