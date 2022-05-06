Knicks Trade Kemba Walker for Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Realistic?

Malcolm Brogdon to the New York Knicks does not represent the flashiest of ideas. It's not "the big dream.'' But ...

The New York Knicks, and their fans, have a habit of dreaming big.

The 2022 NBA offseason offers them a chance to do something big.

As it stands now, even some of the guys who seem like solutions to the Knicks' next big step are also interpreted by many to actually be blockers of that progress.

Like Julius Randle.

Like Derrick Rose.

Solutions to problems? Or problems themselves?

Bleacher Report says it has "identified ... potential trade targets'' that include the name of Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana Pacers. Keeping in mind that this represents a media idea, and not necessarily a Knicks idea, B/R writes ...

*That the Pacers might have an "urgency to move'' Brogdon.

*That Brogdon's name was mentioned in the Ben Simmons sweepstakes.

*That Brogdon "could make a ton of sense for'' New York because "he can handle the ball, but he won't dominate it, meaning Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett would still have their chances to create.''

Brogdon, 29, can run an offense and he can shoot from the perimeter. He could even upgrade the New York defense.

What would be the cost of such a swap? A suggestion here has the Knicks getting Brogdon in exchange for Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and a first-rounder.

Brogdon has an injury history; maybe that keeps the price down. Additionally, the Pacers seem to be in reload (or, better said, rebuild) mode. They may need the fresh start as much as Brogdon does.

Malcolm Brogdon to the New York Knicks does not represent the flashiest of ideas. It's not "the big dream.'' But it can be a step in that direction.