Skip to main content

Knicks Trade Kemba Walker for Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Realistic?

Malcolm Brogdon to the New York Knicks does not represent the flashiest of ideas. It's not "the big dream.'' But ...

The New York Knicks, and their fans, have a habit of dreaming big.

The 2022 NBA offseason offers them a chance to do something big.

As it stands now, even some of the guys who seem like solutions to the Knicks' next big step are also interpreted by many to actually be blockers of that progress.

Like Julius Randle.

Like Derrick Rose.

Solutions to problems? Or problems themselves?

Bleacher Report says it has "identified ... potential trade targets'' that include the name of Malcolm Brogdon of Indiana Pacers. Keeping in mind that this represents a media idea, and not necessarily a Knicks idea, B/R writes ...

Scroll to Continue

Read More

kemba brogdon

Kemba, Brogdon

brogdon pacers

Brogdon

kemba knicks jersey

Kemba

*That the Pacers might have an "urgency to move'' Brogdon.

*That Brogdon's name was mentioned in the Ben Simmons sweepstakes.

*That Brogdon "could make a ton of sense for'' New York because "he can handle the ball, but he won't dominate it, meaning Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett would still have their chances to create.''

Brogdon, 29, can run an offense and he can shoot from the perimeter. He could even upgrade the New York defense.

What would be the cost of such a swap? A suggestion here has the Knicks getting Brogdon in exchange for Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and a first-rounder.

Brogdon has an injury history; maybe that keeps the price down. Additionally, the Pacers seem to be in reload (or, better said, rebuild) mode. They may need the fresh start as much as Brogdon does.

Malcolm Brogdon to the New York Knicks does not represent the flashiest of ideas. It's not "the big dream.'' But it can be a step in that direction.

Lakers-news-Jeanie-Buss-channels-Phil-Jackson-with-message-to-fans-after-Game-3-loss-to-Nuggets
News

Knicks Ex Phil Jackson Has New Role with LeBron's Lakers

By Mike FisherMay 4, 2022
tyty washington
News

NBA Draft: New Mock Brings Kentucky PG to Knicks

By Mike FisherMay 4, 2022
rose noel
News

Knicks top 3 Offseason Goals: Did ESPN Nail It?

By Mike FisherMay 3, 2022
USATSI_9649729
News

Former Knicks Boss Mike D'Antoni Returning to Coach?

By Jeremy BrenerMay 3, 2022
459D1C50-5A4E-405B-A158-D1BC5A751BA0
News

What Does a Donovan Mitchell Trade Look Like for Knicks?

By Dalton TriggMay 2, 2022
Donovan-Mitchell-Jazz-Knicks
News

Donovan Mitchell Trade to Knicks? Jazz Star Won't Say 'No'

By Mike FisherMay 2, 2022
brunson knicks
News

Knicks Trade for Jalen Brunson? Mavs Have Other Plan for NBA Playoffs Hero

By Grant AfsethMay 2, 2022
USATSI_14092109
News

Morning Knicks 8/20: Knicks Want Donovan Mitchell "Badly," Draft Lottery Percentages, and More

By Chris MolickiAug 20, 2020