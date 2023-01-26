Knicks Trade Rumors: Could Grayson Allen Buck Three-Point Woes?

The New York Knicks' issues from deep haven't been subtle. Could Grayson Allen help in a vital stretch?

Are the New York Knicks all in on Allen?

Intel from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype hints that New York has "expressed interest" in obtaining shooting guard Grayson Allen from the Milwaukee Bucks with the NBA's trade deadline coming. Allen, 27, has inched his way into the Bucks' starting lineup but there have been hints he could be dealt away as the team tries to shore up its interior game. A team like the Knicks could perhaps work their way in there, especially as the Cam Reddish saga drags out to yet another week.

Scotto previously claimed that the Bucks were one of several teams interested in Reddish, who has not played since Dec. 3 despite his health. It's warned that it's more likely that, if Allen is traded, another established shooter will head the Bucks' way, but it's easy to see why the Knicks would be interested.

If Allen were to come to the Knicks' he'd immediately rank second in three-point percentage among full-time players at 39.7, behind only Jalen Brunson (40.4). The Knicks have struggled from deep this season, their success rate of 34.5 percent ranking 25th in the NBA entering Thursday night player.

Another hidden benefit of adding Allen would be his success at the foul line, as his 90.3 percentage ranks seventh in the NBA. As the Knicks (26-23) try to solidify their positioning among the Eastern Conference's automatic six playoff spots (currently one behind Miami for the last, they've dropped several close contests thanks in part to issues hitting close-out free throws, placing 22nd in percentage (77.2).

As the road toward the Feb. 9 trade deadline continues, the Knicks face the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

