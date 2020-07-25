2020 WNBA Season Tip-Off: New York Liberty vs Seattle Storm Preview

The WNBA season tips-off this weekend, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The New York Liberty and Seattle Storm will compete in the opening game, Saturday at 12 pm ET. “The rookie (or the rookies) and the vet” is a phrase that perfectly sums up what we will see in this matchup.

2018 was quite a year for the Seattle Storm. They won the WNBA Championship and star player Breanna Stewart, took home both the regular season and Finals MVP award. While playing overseas she suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon which kept her off the court for all of the 2019 season. But Stewart wasn’t the only Seattle star sidelined for 2019. 11-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird missed the whole season as she recovered from knee surgery.

Even though it seems like years ago (and it was), the last time Seattle was at full strength they won a WNBA Championship. With their two superstars back and healthy, the Storm are one of the favorites to win it all again this year.

The New York Liberty have stars as well, they are just younger. Going head to head with 16-year veteran point guard Sue Bird, will be number one overall pick, Sabrina Ionescu. Many people could look at this duel as a “passing of the torch” (no Liberty pun intended) from one of the best point guards to play in the league, to one who has a very bright future ahead.

Sabrina Ionescu is far from the only rookie on the New York Liberty, the team has seven first-year players on the roster. This young group will be tested early with this tough matchup vs the experienced Storm.

This will also be Walt Hopkins' debut as head coach for the Liberty. Since his introductory press conference, Hopkins has explained how his game plan includes shooting a lot more three balls than New York had in previous years. Saturday we will finally see the debut of this new system.

My Prediction: I’m expecting a Storm win but don’t be surprised if the Liberty stick around and play a hard game.

Storm 82 Liberty 75