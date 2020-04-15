New York Liberty Trade Tina Charles to Mystics

Tina Charles, the leading scorer in New York Liberty history, is heading to the Washington Mystics in a three-team deal announced on Wednesday.

The Liberty, the Mystics and the Dallas Wings combined on this trade. The Liberty receive Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft and the first, second and third-round picks from Washington, along with Tayler Hill and picks 9/15 in 2020 from Dallas.

“Tina Charles is a name that will forever be synonymous with New York basketball,” said Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb. “Over the past six seasons, Tina has cemented herself not only in the Liberty record books, but in the hearts of New Yorkers everywhere due to her tireless and selfless work in the community. On behalf of the New York Liberty organization I thank Tina and wish her well in Washington.”

Charles is the Liberty's all-time leading scorer, coming to New York in 2014 with an oft-repeated desire to finally bring the first WNBA title to the Liberty, an original league franchise.

She turned the Liberty into contenders almost immediately, leading New York to three straight regular season Eastern Conference titles from 2015-2017. But Tamika Catchings ended their 2015 playoff run at Madison Square Garden in the Eastern Conference finals, and Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury, then Kristi Toliver of the Washington Mystics ended their playoff runs in the first round in 2016 and 2017.

The Liberty are moving fully into a rebuild around their top overall pick in 2020, which will be Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon unless the earth crashes into the sun.