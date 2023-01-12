Liberty Extend Qualifying Offers to Three Free Agents

The New York Liberty's free agency discussions unofficially got underway on Thursday, as a free agent trio received qualifying offers.

The New York Liberty announced on Thursday that qualifying offers have been extended to guards Crystal Dangerfield and Marine Johannès, as well as center Han Xu.

This week tipped off the first stage of WNBA free agency, which will deliver all qualifying offers and core player designations, with placement open through Jan. 20. Qualifying offers are extended to players to restrict negotiating rights elsewhere and can be extended to players on expiring contracts who have exactly four years of service on their rookie deal.

Both Johannès and Han have partaken in only two seasons will the Liberty since their arrival in 2019 but each has developed a strong following despite their continued metropolitan prescience frequently interrupted by international commitments. Johannès, a Normandy, France native, made herself a mainstay on New York highlight reels with strong passing and deep shooting, earning 10 points and 3.4 assists per game over 25 appearances (10 starts).

Han, the WNBA's first Chinese-born draft pick since 1997, likewise enjoyed a breakout campaign. Usually used in a bit of a 12th-woman capacity during her debut year, the 6-foot-9 center became an indispensable bench contributor, earning 8.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over 17 minutes a game.

While Dangerfield doesn't have as much New York experience, she likewise served as a valuable depth piece. The 2020 WNBA Rookie of the Year began the year in Indiana after she was waived by her original employers in Minnesota but went on to make 27 starts next to Sabrina Ionescu in the frontcourt, averaging 5.4 points and 2.5 assists.

In addition to the qualified trio, the Liberty's other free agents include unrestricted guard Sami Whitcomb and restricted forward Kylee Shook, who sat out the 2022 season for personal reasons.

The Liberty open their 2023 season against the Washington Mystics on May 19.

