Liberty Clinch Playoff Dream vs. Atlanta

Even if the New York Liberty dropped their Sunday afternoon showdown with the Atlanta Dream, they could've nonetheless clinched their second consecutive WNBA playoff spot with some help from the Phoenix Mercury later in the day.

New York, however, wasn't willing to leave anything to chance and instead made its own dream a reality.

The Liberty (15-21) formed their first playoff streak since 2015-17 with an 87-83 triumph over the Dream. With the win, they finished off a regular season-ending sweep of a doubleheader with Atlanta and locked themselves into the eight-team WNBA playoff bracket.

Stef Dolson's 15-point, 12-rebound double-double, along with five assists united with the efforts of Marine Johannes, who put in six triples off the bench, to put the Liberty back in the playoffs. Natasha Howard tied Johannes for the team lead with 18 points, which included a clutch fourth quarter showing that included 10 points and five rebounds over the final five minutes.

The crucial victory came on an afternoon when Sabrina Ionescu shot 1-of-12 from the field, though she did supply a team-best seven assists.

It was Howard, a 2022 All-Star, who wrote the Liberty's name in pen on the bracket: with Atlanta (14-22) trying to save off elimination, Howard's clutch rebounds partly negated the Dream's 13-4 advantage on the offensive glass as she denied second chances while the lead exchanged hands throughout the final frame. When those boards came in the final minute, desperate fouls from the Dream put Howard at the foul line, where she hit 3-of-6 to give the Libert a slim 80-79 lead with under a minute to go.

Off a feed from Johannes, Howard sank the clincher from the corner, a three-pointer that served as the Liberty's 15th successful triple of the night. Atlanta got the deficit back to two but no further, as final free throws from Howard and Ionescu put their signature on the win.

The Dream, under the direction of first-year head coach and former Liberty guard Tanisha Wright, were thus denied their first playoff appearance since 2018. Top overall pick and Rookie of the Year favorite Rhyne Howard was primarily responsible for keeping the team's hopes alive, putting in 24 points (anchored by a 5-of-12 output from three-point range) and seven assists.

The Liberty's playoff opponent is dependent upon the result of the Mercury's showdown against the Chicago Sky. If Phoenix prevails, they win the seventh seed on a head-to-head tiebreaker, pushing the Liberty to the eighth slot's matchup against No. 1 Las Vegas. Should they lose, the Liberty would instead face the defending champion Chicago Sky in the Nos. 2 vs. 7 showdown. In either case, the Liberty are scheduled to be part of the WNBA playoffs' opening night on Wednesday in either Chicago (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2) or Las Vegas (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Under the new WNBA playoff format, the opening round will consist of best-of-three series sets, with the higher seed hosting the first two games.