EXCLUSIVE Interview With Knicks Pre-Draft Workout Participant Tyson Etienne

The New York Knicks have conducted no shortage of workouts in advance of the upcoming NBA Draft. Among the recent groups of players they've brought in for pre-draft evaluations is former Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne, who has some intriguing ties to New York basketball.

Etienne grew up in Englewood, New Jersey, where he played for the PSA Cardinals, a prestigious youth program. The godson of former Knick Marcus Camby was a frequent attendee of games at Madison Square Garden.

Standing at 6-foot-2, Etienne is coming off a sophomore campaign at Wichita State with averages of 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He was the co-American Athletic Conference Player of the Year in 2020-21.

New York currently holds the Nos. 11 and 42 picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. The most common projections for Etienne are to be selected in the second round or go undrafted. If he were to go undrafted, he could be an intriguing option for any team's Summer League squad to get a closer look.

Etienne took the time to speak to AllKnicks after his pre-draft workout:

Q: Wichita State often had you playing the 2-guard spot with a point guard initiating the offense. Do you feel you’ve shown off some untapped potential in that regard with your pre-draft workouts?

A: Absolutely, I feel as if I’ve been able to display my passing ability overall, specifically with making reads on ball screens and in different half-court actions. I’ve also demonstrated my vocal ability to lead and direct to specific spots in actions and when the play breaks down.

Q: When you did initiate the offense, you showcased some intriguing playmaking ability running ball screens. Do you see feel your playmaking ability gets undersold a little bit?

A: I believe it does because everybody knows me and views me as a scorer. While that was my primary job, I think that my playmaking ability is overlooked, but I know that it will begin to blossom with time and development.

Q: Playing the 2-guard role seems to have sharpened your skill-set as an off-ball threat. Do you think that’s prepared you to thrive alongside star players at the NBA level?

A: Absolutely, by no means am I expecting to be given the ball on an NBA team on day one. I am very aware of that, and I'm grateful for that because I can learn from the guys that do that. But regarding my ability to space, the floor comes off of actions and knock-down shots. I believe that’s a strength of my game, and I think it will fit alongside any star player at this level.

Q: What parts of your game will be enhanced by playing with NBA spacing?

A: I believe my ability to get to my spots more efficiently, especially with my floaters. There is no longer the option of loading the paint up on me. Obviously, the on-ball defenders will improve, but I think with my ability to break people down and get to spots for floaters or see space and get to a 3-pointer off the bounce when given the opportunity, I will really knock down catch and shoots my efficiency will increase.

Q: At Wichita State, you displayed an impressive ability to attack longer wings like Benedict Mathurin and Dalen Terry. Do you feel you’re already comfortable with those types of matchups that you’ll see on switches in the NBA?

A: I do, those are really talented and athletic guys, but I do feel though that I have the ability to play versus length, and I am continuing to improve my ability to do so.

Q: Jalen Brunson was a second-round pick and has found success playing alongside Luka Doncic and running the Mavericks’ bench unit. There are some play style differences, but do you see your skill-set as capable of a similar impact?

A: I believe it will be when given the opportunity. I’ve watched Jalen since he was in high school and have always seen similarities. He brings a lot of grit, and his ability to be a consistent shooter and now a high-level playmaker is a joy to watch. So seeing someone like him, who is on the smaller side and wasn’t a top pick in his class, have success at the rate which he has had is really inspiring for me, and I'm really happy for him. All of those are things that I believe, with continued work, learning, and attention, I will bring to a franchise.

Q: If the Knicks were to draft you, how do you see yourself thriving alongside RJ Barrett or Julius Randle? What do you like about their team as an observer?

A: That would be a dream, in all honestly. But really I feel that I’d just bring the ability to space the floor with my shooting ability which would give Julius and RJ a little more space to operate with the ball. But I mainly believe I can bring my defensive tenacity, grit, and energy. Coach Thibs has always coached really tough and defensive-minded teams, and I just enjoy watching New York play with the toughness and heart that they’ve played with since he took over as head coach. Doing whatever the team needs me to do. Whether it is picking up 94 feet or being a high-level communicator doing the dirty work.

Q: What areas of your game have you focused on improving the most since your season with Wichita State ended?

A: My shooting is always my primary focus. I'm a good shooter, but my intent is to be an elite shooter. I know I can improve, and I am doing whatever is possible to make that happen. I’ve been working on my playmaking and understanding of reads in various situations. But defense is something I’ve really been studying and working on, working on the techniques of being a defender.

Q: You are a competitive on-ball defender and seem very intentional in how you guard players. What does your preparation look like before matchups, and how do you think that’s translated to pre-draft workouts?

A: I take every matchup seriously, and I like to study tendencies. I watch whoever I’m playing before us competing to find habits. I work with a guy who’s really helped me break each guy down to find the best way to guard guys, and I believe working with him, and my desire to want to improve as a defender has helped a lot.

Q: Finding players with an elite skill is important in the draft. You have elite shot creation range in this class. What advantages do you feel are created by that part of your skill-set?

A: I just feel as if you always have to be respected. Shooting has always been what I’ve hung my hat on since I was a little boy, and I’ve seen my improvement from year to year, and I know with just my chop wood carry water mentality, it will continue to improve. So it keeps the team more at bay because you’re capable of making shots in different situations.

