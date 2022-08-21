The New York Knicks previously sounded sure that current franchise face RJ Barrett would be kept away from the (rekindled) discussions with the Utah Jazz when it comes to a trade for Donovan Mitchell.

A new report from the New York Post hints that the Knicks might be ready to sing yet another tune.

Marc Berman claims that the Knicks, namely head coach Tom Thibodeau, might be willing to expose Barrett to the Mitchell conversations, especially if it means keeping Summer League hero Quentin Grimes. Barrett, set to enter his fourth NBA season after joining the Knicks as the third overall pick of the 2019 draft, is coming off a career-best season, notably becoming the youngest player in Knicks history to average at least 20 points in a single season.

Even with his place in team history, the Knicks appear reluctant to bestow Barrett a rookie contract extension, which would max out at $185 million. The potential-packed Grimes, a first-round pick from 2021, will be entering the second season of his original rookie deal next season.

As the Jazz edge closer to a full-on rebuild, it has become clear that the Knicks' plethora of draft picks won't be enough to sustain them for the road ahead. Utah would prefer one of their young veterans to be part of the deal and have reportedly coveted Grimes, who was previously referred to as a "sticking point" in a potential Mitchell deal.

While Thibodeau has remained reclusive this offseason, Barrett offered his head coach a hearty vote of confidence while appearing on JJ Redick's podcast in May, comparing the former Chicago Bulls boss to his legendary college supervisor Mike Krzyzewski.

"He’s very disciplined, Coach K is like that too," Barrett said. "He lets you play, he lets you be yourself. He’s not on you too much, he gives you freedom and he really wants you to succeed. That’s how he and Coach K are similar. He lets you be you.”

But will he let Barrett be a Knick next season? Time will tell.