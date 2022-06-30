Report: Jalen Brunson to Sign Monster Deal With Knicks

The Knicks have reportedly found their long-term point guard, agreeing with the former Mavericks playmaker on a deal in excess of $100 million.

One of Madison Square Garden's most frequent champions is making his way back to Manhattan.

The New York Knicks are set to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal worth nearly $110 million, per The Athletic. The free-agent guard was reportedly ready to ink the deal without a counter from the Dallas Mavericks.

Free agency opens Thursday evening.

With the nine-figure deal, the Knicks have a long-term answer at point guard. The franchise hasn't had much luck at that spot over the past few seasons, including the most prior campaign with the since-departed Kemba Walker. Brunson is used to winning as MSG as a member of the Villanova Wildcats, claiming Big East Tournament championships in 2017 and 2018.

Postseason heroics appears to be a theme for Brunson, who rose to the occasion during the Mavericks' run to the Western Conference finals. After a career-best season in nearly every major statistical category -- 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds -- Brunson took a starring role in the playoff run, averaging 21.6 points. He averaged 32 points in three first-round games against the Utah Jazz while the Mavs were without Luka Doncic.

The Knicks, under the direction of coach Tom Thibodeau, have made no secrets about their quest for a point guard, eschewing the use of their 11th overall draft pick to free financial space for Brunson. His New York arrival will also afford him a chance to play with his father Rick Brunson, who was hired as an assistant coach earlier this offseason.