Report: Jalen Brunson to Sign Monster Deal With Knicks
One of Madison Square Garden's most frequent champions is making his way back to Manhattan.
The New York Knicks are set to sign Jalen Brunson to a four-year deal worth nearly $110 million, per The Athletic. The free-agent guard was reportedly ready to ink the deal without a counter from the Dallas Mavericks.
Free agency opens Thursday evening.
With the nine-figure deal, the Knicks have a long-term answer at point guard. The franchise hasn't had much luck at that spot over the past few seasons, including the most prior campaign with the since-departed Kemba Walker. Brunson is used to winning as MSG as a member of the Villanova Wildcats, claiming Big East Tournament championships in 2017 and 2018.
Read More
Postseason heroics appears to be a theme for Brunson, who rose to the occasion during the Mavericks' run to the Western Conference finals. After a career-best season in nearly every major statistical category -- 16.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds -- Brunson took a starring role in the playoff run, averaging 21.6 points. He averaged 32 points in three first-round games against the Utah Jazz while the Mavs were without Luka Doncic.
The Knicks, under the direction of coach Tom Thibodeau, have made no secrets about their quest for a point guard, eschewing the use of their 11th overall draft pick to free financial space for Brunson. His New York arrival will also afford him a chance to play with his father Rick Brunson, who was hired as an assistant coach earlier this offseason.