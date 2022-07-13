Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell 'Inevitable'?

Mitchell averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game, helping the Jazz finished the year 49–33 and with a playoff berth.

Is Donovan Mitchell being traded to his home-town New York Knicks "inevitable''?

That's the latest buzz as the Utah Jazz seems increasingly willing to trade away another star.

The Utah decision to move from with Rudy Gobert in that blockbuster deal with the Timberwolves has caused many observers to wonder if there is another big-name shoe - Donovan Mitchell - to drop.

And now ... we are listening for that drop.

Appearing on Wednesday's Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted "some" people in the NBA believe a Mitchell trade to New York is an "inevitability.''

Windhorst is fudging a bit with the use of the words "some people.'' But again, the buzz is inescapable.

And it is getting louder.

As the Knicks continue to ponder whether Big Apple native Mitchell might like to force his way home to his native New York area, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik recently offered a look at what Utah might be thinking.

Is the three-time All-Star “untouchable” in terms of being traded?

Not exactly.

“Change is inevitable in the NBA. I’m not trying to be cryptic or anything else, but Donovan is on our roster and he’s a very, very important part of what we’re trying to do,” he said, per ESPN. “Things evolve in the NBA, so I couldn’t sit here and say anybody is (untouchable).''

So ... the Jazz might trade him?

"We’re trying to build a championship team, but there’s no intent there (to trade Mitchell), at all.”

But that was then. This is now.

"Inevitable'' is a bit strong. There are too many moving pieces and there will be too many other bidders to allow New York to start printing up "MITCHELL'' jerseys. But the attraction is clear; Mitchell, 25, would bring with him the remaining four years and $135 million of his current contract. He would also bring his 2021-22 numbers, as he averaged 25.9 points and 5.3 assists per game, helping the Jazz finished the year 49–33 and with a playoff berth.

He would, in theory, work alongside new Knicks guard Jalen Brunson to make New York a playoff team - no sure thing, not "inevitable,'' either - but buzz worth listening to.