Wanna Bet: Knicks Top Landing Spot For Zion Williamson

If Zion Williams leaves New Orleans, one betting site has New York as his most likely destination.

Securing big-name free agents has been anything but a Big Easy for the New York Knicks. One betting site, however, appears to believe that help is on the way.

With Zion Williamson's future with New Orleans Pelicans in limbo, betting site Bookies.com has created early odds for his 2022-23 destination. While incumbent New Orleans carries the top odds (+150) for hosting Williamson's services, the Knicks are the top outsiders at +250, outpacing the Hawks (+650), Lakers (+700), Rockets and Heat (+1050) each.

These early odds, compiled by Bookies.com handicappers, are not yet available on sites and apps but serve as a nominal early sign of optimism as the Knicks prepare to embark upon an intriguing offseason.

Debate has raged over what the Knicks can offer New Orleans for the potential of Williamson, as well as the allure of Manhattan as a basketball destination. Williamson's injury history is also a bit uncertain for a team looking for sustained success, as he has played only 85 games since entering the league as the top overall pick in 2019. The Duke alum and former RJ Barrett teammate missed all of last season with a foot injury while New Orleans embarked on its first playoff run since 2018.

But the high odds partly stem from Williamson's enthusiasm and admiration for the New York area. The Knicks had the top odds in the 2019 draft lottery but missed out on the No. 1 pick. Williams lauded the Madison Square Garden atmosphere after his first visit as a professional opponent in April 2021, calling The World's Most Famous Arena "my favorite place to play, outside of New Orleans." His previous collaboration with Barrett in Durham has also not gone unnoticed.

Williamson is currently eligible for a $181 million contract extension, though there are no indications that such a deal has been offered. New Orleans has a reputation for failing to keep its drafted superstars in town for long, such as Chris Paul and Anthony Davis.