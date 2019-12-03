Knicks Maven
Marcus Morris, Frank Ntilikina Out Monday

Howard Megdal

The news came down a bit before tip: the Knicks will be without Marcus Morris Sr., the team's best player so far this season, and Frank Ntilikina, the team's best defender, due to injuries — neck spasms for Morris, back issues for Ntilikina.

What it means is several-fold. Morris' absence will put more pressure on Julius Randle to score, create for himself, and space the floor without Morris, who has been among the NBA's best three-point shooters this season. Also look for Kevin Knox to hit long-distance shots, though the Knicks will need him to rebound more as well.

As for Ntilikina's absence, it'll give Dennis Smith Jr. another chance to play massive minutes, which paid off on Sunday afternoon against the Celtics. An opportunity to build on 17 points, seven assists and just two turnovers running the show is no small thing for DSJ or the Knicks.

Who will stop Giannis Antetokounmpo? Expect plenty of Randle on him. It probably would have been Morris.

Wouldn't be a bad night for RJ Barrett to have an explosion, either. He hasn't scored as many as 20 points since November 16. No shame in that for a rookie, of course, but the Knicks could use more. Is it asking too much? Maybe.

But these are your Knicks right now.

