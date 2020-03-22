Pass The Time With The Knicks

As we are all stuck in our homes, for who knows how long, days can become mundane and boring. Like I do you probably miss sports, specifically the Knicks. Even though there are no games on right now, there are still ways you can get your dose of the Knickerbockers.

NBA League Pass has a free preview available till April 22nd. This preview includes access to all the NBA games that have been played this year. So you can go back and relive some special Knicks moments, like their win over the Rockets at the Garden.

This League Pass preview has also made select classic games accessible. There are a handful of historic Knicks games posted, for example, Bernard King dropping 60 points on Christmas Day and even Nate Robinson winning the Slam Dunk Contest in 2006.

If watching the games isn't enough, you can be apart of them by playing NBA2k. There are so many different modes on 2k, you could play that game for hours on end. On MyCareer mode you can create your own player, and get drafted by the Knicks. Maybe you could be the one to end the Knicks championship drought (in another universe I guess).

Want to impact the team from off the court in 2k? Then MyGM mode and MyLeague mode are for you. MyGM has cut scenes and has more of a storyline then MyLeague, but in both modes, you are able to build or rebuild any franchise. You can make trades, sign, and draft players, and more. Do you want to get Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign with the Knicks? This is your chance to make it happen....in the 2k World.

Donovan Mitchell mentioned in an interview on Good Morning America, that he had been watching a lot of his old highlights, just like other NBA players, while quarantined. On YouTube, you can watch highlights of your favorite Knicks' in the orange, white and blue, or even before their time in New York. Go back and watch Melo at Syracuse. I highly recommend watching the video titled " 'Linsanity' First Game ", it's impossible to not smile while watching it.